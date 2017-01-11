These Canned Wines Need to Be in Your Cooler

“You can’t easily sniff or swirl wine in a can. It forces you to just drink it and enjoy it without over thinking the activity,” says Ryan Harms, Union Wine Company Owner and Winemaker. He might be onto something. Wine has a bit of a pretentious rep, but thanks to the advent and growing popularity of canned versions, wine might become just as much a staple in summer coolers as light beer.

The benefits are many fold: cans are better at keeping out wine-ruining light and oxygen than corks and screw caps, you can chug 'em directly, aluminum is easier to recycle than glass, and the ABV hovers around 12% (which is about 8% more than light beer) -- you do the math.