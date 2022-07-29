The Best Celebrity-Owned Rums, Ranked

When this rum was first poured into our glasses, we audibly gasped. “This looks like a Walmart merlot,” says Garcia Lawler, noting its transparently red appearance. With white rum as a base, this bottle is infused with macadamia nuts and a coloring agent made from “all natural fruit and vegetable juices.”

The description says to “Think cordial,” and that’s exactly right, though Allen took that as “cough syrup texture.” It’s incredibly complex on the nose, with strong notes of almond and vanilla. Allen likened the smell to a “Starbucks sugar-cookie-type drink, one of those viral, secret menu items that consist of seven different syrups,” while Garcia Lawler compared it to the Christmas section at Target.

Upon tasting this rum, we all agreed that it’s not exactly suited for drinking at the beach, but it would make an excellent baking rum for something especially wintery, like a Danish romkugler. “It’s very macadamia nut-y,” says Garcia Lawler. “I feel like I could dip a white chocolate macadamia cookie in this, and it’d be fine.” There’s a lot going on in this spiced drink, but we weren’t exactly mad about it. “Sammy’s right when he describes it as ‘exotic,’ as in, like, the traditional definition of ‘exotic’—something you’ve never encountered before,” Garcia Lawler adds. She feels it’d be a great option for wine moms who are looking to transition to rum.