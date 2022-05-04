The Best Celebrity-Owned Tequilas and Mezcals, Ranked

When it comes to celebrity-owned spirits, tequila is perhaps the most saturated market. We’re so used to seeing grainy images of movie stars, clad in aviator sunglasses, walking amongst agave plants, endorsing a genuine love for the spirit. Given this homogeneity, it can be hard to parse through the good and the bad.

It was George Clooney who really set the celeb tequila trend in motion, founding Casamigos in 2013. He and business partner Rande Gerber sold the brand in 2017 to Diageo for $1 billion, making Clooney the world’s highest paid actor in 2018, despite the fact that he hadn’t appeared in a single film.

Following in Clooney’s example, many other celebrities—Nick Jonas, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Rita Ora—tapped into a rising tequila industry. In 2021, sales of super premium tequila spiked 46%, while high end tequila was up 33.8%, according to data released by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States.