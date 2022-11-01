The Best Celebrity-Owned Whiskeys, Ranked

The sun is starting to set around 5 pm, which calls for the proverbial act of nursing an Old-Fashioned beside a roaring fire. Whiskey, which comes in many global varieties, also happens to be endorsed by every kind of (male) celebrity, from actors like Nick Offerman and Matthew McConaughey to mixed martial artist Conor McGregor.

Yes, we regret to report that there’s not a single, female celebrity-owned whiskey brand out there. (Though, there are plenty who partake or rep certain brands.) So, in order to correct such wrongdoings, we filled our critics’ table with women only. When I asked the group—senior designer Maggie Rossetti and producer Janae Price—which starlet they could see owning a whiskey brand, they both responded “Florence Pugh.” “I see her in the commercial, sitting on a leather sofa, saying, ‘Fuck yeah, it’s whiskey,’ in her deep, raspy voice,” Price says. So, if you’re reading this, Miss Flo, now’s the time.

But for now, we’ll let the men show us what they’ve got in the department of soul-warming spirits. We swished, gargled, and spit out all that malty stuff with the hopes of finding the best bottle to get you through dark and stormy days.