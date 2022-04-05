We Tried Celebrity-Owned Wines and These Were Our Favorites

It’s hard to keep track of all the celebrity-owned wines out there. The star-studded labels are so prevalent, that just when you think you might have escaped them, you’ll quickly find out that the wine you’re sipping did in fact come from the winery of a certain Italian-American film dynasty, or the chateau of Hollywood's most iconic couple.

In order to figure out which brands are actually good, we enlisted the help of a few other Thrillist staffers to conduct an ultra-professional wine tasting, sprinkled with celebrity gossip. Up on the roster: Post Malone’s Maison No. 9, Sarah Jessica Parker’s Invivo X SJP, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s Messy Mawma, and more.

There were good wines and there were bad wines—and we’re better for having tasted them all. But to help you narrow down your search, we’re getting right to the ones worth trying. From organic prosecco to blush pinot grigio, here are our top three celebrity-owned bottles.