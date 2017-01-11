The Best Cheap Booze to Mix With Eggnog

1. Spiced rum

Suggested cocktail name: Eggnog

If you only have one choice, make it spiced rum. This is traditionally what you'd be expected to spike your nog with, and for good reason. I bought the cheapest bottle of spiced rum possible. Yes, it's absolutely awful on its own. But together with the (also cheap-AF) nog, it creates an unholy union of Yuletide euphoria that could get you through Christmas, Kwanza, Festivus, Hanukkah, or your pagan-influenced non-denominational winter solstice celebration of choice. Its spicy vanilla taste just combines with the nog flavor in a drink that comes out greater than the sum of its parts. I drank so much of this that I got a stomachache. And yes, I'm willing to admit that, just to show you how scrumdiddlynogumptious it really was.