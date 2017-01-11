Suddenly Need Whiskey? Here Are the 9 Cheap, Strong Bourbons

In the wide, beautifully boozy world of whiskey, bourbon stands out for its value. Unlike its Scottish brethren, you can get the good shit for a just few Hamiltons. But there is one major trick for getting way more bang for your buck.

Matthew Landan, owner of Haymarket Whiskey Bar, clued us in on how to spot the best value whiskey. The man stocks more than 100 bourbons at the Louisville, Kentucky establishment, so if anyone knows, it’s him. Most bourbons clock in at 80 proof, but he recommends looking for the bottled-in-bond category. Under the 1897 Bottled-in-Bond Act, these spirits must meet two important requirements: they’re aged for a minimum of four years and are at least 100 proof -- meaning you’re getting more alcohol per bottle.