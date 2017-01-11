The Best 'Champagnes' Under $15 That Aren't André

2016 is almost over, and that in itself is cause for celebration. It’s been a rough year for all of us, some more than others (RIP Harambe), and it's high time to drink up and let go. Whether you're ringing in the new year, drinking to make sense of Brexit, or toasting to Hillary in the woods, the correct way to do so is with bubbles. This holiday season, I'm gifting you with the best sparkling wines -- yeah, we call them "Champagnes," but technically they're not from the right region -- for under $15 (in my all-knowing, discount-loving opinion). Take heed and stock up -- bubbles are in demand and holiday markdowns are a beautiful thing. Retail competition is fierce in December, prices are slashed to attract the cut-rate-hopeful shopping masses, and they're even deeper when you buy by the case. Get into the holiday spirit and fill your glass with these bargain bubbles, because next year is going to be better… probably.