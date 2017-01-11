You Probably Need a Drink: The 12 Best Tequilas Under $25

There are plenty of myths about tequila, like the idea that it somehow turns you into a total psycho, or that you have to drink it with a worm to truly enjoy it. One falsehood looms over all the others, though: namely, that cheap tequila tastes god-awful.

To prove just how wrong this is, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to pick out the 12 best bottles of tequila you can get for under $25 -- no worm included.