The Most Overrated and Underrated Cocktails, According to Bartenders

Adam Hodak, Green Russell

Denver, CO

Overrated: Black Manhattan

"The problem is in the name. A Manhattan is a two-part cocktail (whiskey/vermouth), but the Black Manhattan has one completely different ingredient (Averna). It's not a Manhattan at all."

Underrated: Bijou

"Possibly better than any other stirred gin cocktail. It's lightly bittersweet with a phenomenal herbal depth from the Chartreuse and vermouth, and all the while not overbearing."

Joshua James, The Clever Koi

Phoenix, AZ

Overrated: Cosmo

"In 2004, Sex and the City was designated for a lackluster retirement -- a place where this drink should have landed as well."

Underrated: Adonis

"Hands down the most unloved low-alcohol cocktail ever invented. I love it with a light-bodied, sweet vermouth like Dolin Rouge. And to balance out the dryness of the oloroso sherry, I like to add a 1/2oz of a Solera Cream sherry to give it more depth. To tie it all together, I use Orange Sunshine bitters from AZ Bitters Lab to give it a subtle hint of saffron."