What Your Astrological Sign Says You Should Drink

Aries (March 21st-April 19th)

Spicy Paloma

You, Aries, are a real lovable piece of work. An explosive combination of willpower, courage, drive, and impulse, you're known to face every obstacle like a juiced-up cagefighter ready to pounce. The Spicy Paloma's mix of hot serrano peppers, sweet agave, and zesty grapefruit fuels your insatiable inner fire, while the drink’s lively carbonation makes it go down quick as soda pop (because we all know you wouldn't know patience if it ripped off your Lucha Libre mask and punched you in your beautiful face).

Taurus (April 20th-May 20th)

Rye Old Fashioned

Taurus, I like you. As both my moon and my rising fall in Taurus, I'd like to think we're the same, you and I. We speak softly, we carry big sticks. We're sharpshooters, loyal as a chocolate lab with the stubborn stoicism of a resting ox. We enjoy life's earthly pleasures -- nothing too extravagant, just the love of a good woman, a dry-aged porterhouse, the simple comfort of a riveted brown leather Chesterfield, and, of course, a rye Old Fashioned. This slow-sipping, dependable classic is us in a rocks glass, rustically handsome with just a touch of citrusy spice. Cheers, brother.