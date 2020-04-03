Get These Fresh Coffee Beans Delivered Right to Your Door

The History of Four Loko
Coffee is ingrained in the very fibers of American life. Millions rely on their morning cup to stay afloat; skipping a dose could derail a person’s entire day. How has coffee become such a pillar of strength and stability? Obviously the caffeine boost plays a role, but beyond the physical effects, a morning brew satisfies a number of mental needs. In a world that evolves rapidly and unpredictably, coffee is a constant. We may not know where each day will take us, but we know that no matter what, our favorite roast will be waiting for us on the counter in the morning.
Dozens of coffee roasters deserve praise for their commitment to crafting the best cup of joe. California, New York City, and the Pacific Northwest are credited as leaders of the craft coffee movement, but some of the most impressive operations come from the least expected places. Whether you’re searching for the beans that supply your local cafe or on the hunt for a new favorite brew, we’ve compiled the best coffee roasters to order from. Some are industry tastemakers, some have regional cult followings, some are still on the rise, and all will ship right to your door.
Counter Culture Coffee
Roasted in Durham, NC
If you don’t know Counter Culture’s name, you probably know their flavor. The environmentally friendly coffee roaster has been supplying community cafes with beans since 1995, building a nationwide network of partnerships that now reaches both coasts. Their coffee can be shipped in whole-bean form anywhere in the US and Canada, arriving in standard 12-ounce bags or hefty 5-pounders. For a limited time, customers can enjoy free shipping on all new orders and orders of bulk bags.
Heart Roasters
Roasted in Portland, OR
Heart doesn’t need the biggest name in the Pacific Northwest to boast the boldest flavors. The famously fruity coffees -- sourced from Heart’s favorite regions in Africa and the Americas -- are sized at 12 ounces, 16 ounces, or 5 pounds, and if you leave instructions at checkout, the staff will grind them however you need. Domestic orders over $65 qualify for free shipping; check out before 12pm PT on weekdays and they’ll be sent out the next morning.
Kaldi’s Coffee Roasting Co.
Roasted in St. Louis, MO
Legend tells of a ninth-century man named Kaldi discovering the coffee plant in Ethiopia after his goats grew hyper from eating its berries. When Kaldi’s Coffee opened its doors in ‘94 and paid tribute to the world’s goat-herding hero, St. Louisans assumed an important role in keeping his legend alive. Today, STL, CoMo, and Atlanta know Kaldi’s roasts rather well, but they shouldn’t be the only ones. Get a taste of the Midwest hype by ordering 12 ounces or 5 pounds of beans for yourself, ground however you’d like. Shipping for orders below $37.50 costs a flat $5.
Verve Coffee Roasters
Roasted in Santa Cruz, CA
Bring Verve’s oceanside aesthetic to your home through their online coffee inventory. Verve’s founders lead with ethics and relationships in mind: They source directly from farmers, ensure sustainable growing practices, pay well above fair trade minimums, and have “Bean Bios” for each of their roasts so you can see exactly what you’re paying for. Order beans in whatever form you prefer in quantities of 12 ounces, 1 kilogram, or 5 pounds. And act soon because right now, Verve is offering free ground shipping on every order.
La Colombe Coffee Roasters
Roasted in Philadelphia, PA
La Colombe’s canned lattes and cold brews show their inventive approach to coffee, but as cafe locations pop up around the nation, more and more people are getting in line for the basics: freshly-brewed coffee made with freshly-roasted beans. Normally, US customers need to spend $30 to earn free shipping, but La Colombe has canceled shipping fees for all online orders until the coronavirus pandemic blows over. All coffees are available in 12-ounce bags, and select beans come in 2.5- and 5-pound packaging.
Camber
Roasted in Bellingham, WA
Seattle roasteries steal the espresso-hued spotlight in Washington state -- and for good reason -- but widen the frame a little and you’ll find the equally attention-worthy Camber Coffee nestled just a few towns short of the Canadian border. Camber offers their standard coffees and blends in 12 ounces or 5 pounds, shipped as whole beans or drip grinds. Right now, they’re also highlighting two vibrant fruit options from Kenya and Colombia, each packing so much flavor that they’re only sold in 8-ounce quantities.
Tandem Coffee
Roasted in Portland, ME
While Portland, Oregon, gets a lot of attention in the coffee world, its sister city out east refuses to take the backseat. First, Tandem Coffee stole the hearts of Mainers; then they infiltrated cafes across the nation; now, residents of countries all over have access to their treasured flavor. Beans arrive whole in 12-ounce, 2-pound, or 5-pound bags, and though domestic shipping generally costs $6, Tandem waives the fee if you spend more than $50.
Intelligentsia
Roasted in Chicago, IL & Los Angeles, CA
Intelligentsia set a high standard among roasters when they began forming direct partnerships with coffee growers rather than relying on middlemen for product. Their direct trade practices have become commonplace in the industry, but true Intelligents remember who helped lead the charge. They sell seasonal single origin coffees and carefully crafted blends in two sizes -- 12 ounces or 5 pounds -- and give you the option to have them ground however you’d like. Now’s the best time to order: After Intelligentsia closed their cafes in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, they began offering temporary free shipping from both roasting locations for all US orders.
PT’s Coffee Roasting Co.
Roasted in Topeka, KS
PT got their start in craft roasting back in 1993, long before many of the coastal coffee powerhouses, and continue to roast an impressive roster of beans from four different continents. PT’s collections run a little pricey, generally measured as 12 ounces or 5 pounds, but the satisfying taste of your morning brew will justify every penny. Shipping costs $5 for coffee orders below $30.
Devoción
Roasted in Brooklyn, NY
Everything Devoción touches turns to gold. Not only are their cafes some of the most beautiful coffee shops in the country, but their exclusive focus on Colombian beans allows them to master what they do. After cherries are picked in Colombia, Devoción dry mills the coffee at their Bogotá facility, exports it, and roasts the beans at the NYC flagship before shipping them your way. They sell their beans in 12-ounce portions, and if you add more than $50 to your cart, you’ll earn free shipping.
Madcap
Roasted in Grand Rapids, MI
Madcap exists in constant pursuit of quality. Their beans are carefully chosen -- the result of about 3,000 tastings and several months abroad each year -- practically guaranteeing a good cup with any roast. Beans are generally only shipped whole and in 12-ounce packaging, but select coffees are available in bulk sizing right now; as a reward for committing to 5 pounds of beans, bulk bags ship free. Don’t want that much of the same flavor? For a limited time, online orders exceeding $50 also qualify for free shipping.
Merit Coffee Co.
Roasted in San Antonio, TX
Any coffee company that gets their roaster custom-built in Germany can definitely be taken seriously. None of their 12-ounce roasts exceed $20, and each comes with an info sheet explaining its unique origin and merits. Shipping is only available to US addresses, but thanks to Merit’s generosity, shipping is free while people navigate the coronavirus outbreak -- no promo code necessary.
Stumptown Coffee
Roasted in Portland, OR & Brooklyn, NY
The roaster that captured the hearts of Portlanders at the turn of the century is now a household name nationwide. Stumptown has opened locations in NYC, LA, Chicago, Seattle, and New Orleans, and their beans are brewed at countless other coffee shops throughout the US. Their roasts are agreeable, generally falling in the “medium” range, and for a limited time, they’ve waived standard shipping fees so you can practice mimicking their drinks at home. Just don’t ask for them to grind the beans -- Stumptown prides itself on quality, and they wouldn’t dare do anything to compromise freshness.
Onyx Coffee Lab
Roasted in Rogers, AR
Onyx gives the South a strong presence in the roasting sphere. The award-winning operation is helmed by a husband-and-wife duo with a commitment to transparency. Of course their reach isn’t limited to Arkansas: Anyone can have their product shipped with a simple online order. They’ve got plenty of whole-bean options to choose from, including a $25 sample box for the indecisive. And to make quarantining a little more affordable, Onyx announced a “social distancing promotion,” giving US customers free shipping for orders over $25.
Spyhouse Coffee Roasters
Roasted in Minneapolis, MN
Spyhouse opened in 2000 as an independent coffee shop in Minneapolis’ Whittier neighborhood. In a matter of years, it grew into a Twin Cities mainstay with five locations and its own roastery. Spyhouse now caters to a much larger audience: If you want it, they’ll ship it. For a limited time only, they’re waiving shipping charges for domestic deliveries. Their beans typically come in 10-ounce increments, unless you’re looking to go big and order a 5-pound bag.
Olympia Coffee
Roasted in Olympia, WA
Housed in the humble capital of Washington state, Olympia Coffee is capital-A Amazing. Unlike a lot of popular roasters, Olympia began as a wholesale roasting company in 2005, opening their first retail shop a full two years later. You have plenty of size options when ordering some beans for yourself -- Olympia fills 12-ounce, 3-pound, 4-pound, and 5-pound bags. Want to do some good for the employees who’ve helped the business thrive? All proceeds from their special Tip Jar roast goes right into the pockets of staff who’ve been financially burdened by the COVID-19 fallout; if you enjoy the taste of chocolate, caramel, and nuts, you know which coffee to get.
Ruby Coffee Roasters
Roasted in Nelsonville, WI
This rural Wisconsin roaster only recently entered the brick-and-mortar cafe game, but their beans are far from new to the scene. The bright Ruby logo perfectly represents the product -- energetic, flavorful, and hard to pass over. Inventory changes seasonally based on harvesting cycles in the countries they’ve partnered with, so freshness is guaranteed. Coffees can be purchased as whole beans in 12-ounce or 5-pound quantities. US shipments over $50 come with zero additional fees.
Still can’t decide? You can always join a coffee subscription service while you find your footing! Companies like MistoBox and Trade Coffee will match you with a roast based on your coffee preferences and help you develop your taste.
