Every Drink on the Starbucks Menu, Ranked

Starbucks has roughly 50 drinks on its menu (and 50+ food items), and infinite ways to customize them, but you've probably only had a fraction. And even I know a fraction of 50 isn't a lot, despite my embarrassing math SAT score. So, to help you break the chains of habit, I ordered every single drink on the Starbucks menu in order to tell you what's the best, and what is simply Youthberry tea. Perhaps you'll read this and find something new you want to try. Or perhaps you'll think I'm wrong about everything. Let's find out together!
But first, a few caveats
1. All the drinks in this story are current as of April 2017. You might be able to order drinks not on the menu, but we limited this to items specifically listed on the menu. When Starbucks adds drinks to the menu, this will be updated!
2. I didn't order the same drink hot and iced (unless it was listed that way on the menu -- like the coffee) because then this ranking would be very long and very boring.
3. I did not customize the drinks in any way, so I could drink them as Starbucks intended.
4. All the drinks' nutritional info is based on a 16oz Grande size.
49. Very Berry Hibiscus Starbucks Refreshers
Nutritional info: 70 calories, 15g sugar
I'm deathly allergic to strawberries and mostly allergic to blackberries, which is 99% of this drink. So I didn't try this and as such, it has to fall to the bottom. I hate what you do to me, berries. Allergists out there, can you heal me? Tweet at me!
48. Strawberries & Crème Frappuccino
Nutritional info: 370 calories, 54g sugar
I put aside my severe allergic reaction to strawberries and took a sip of this. It was great! Jaykay, I never tried it. If Superman were a skinny Jewish guy from Delaware, strawberries would be his kryptonite.
47. Strawberry Acai Starbucks Refreshers
Nutritional info: 90 calories, 20g sugar
I'm deathly allergic to strawberries, so I didn't try this and as such, it has to fall to the bottom. I hate what you do to me, berries. Allergists out there, can you heal me? Tweet at me!
46. Caramel Frappuccino
Nutritional info: 420 calories, 66g sugar
Caramel reminds me of some flavoring the dentist used to give me before numbing my mouth and filling a cavity. I can't shake it when I'm drinking it. I'm immediately transported to the dentist's office.
45. Caramel Iced Coffee
Nutritional info: 80 calories, 20g sugar
No!
44. Espresso
Nutritional info: 10 calories, 0g sugar
The espresso gets bonus points for not being an Americano! But this is the opposite of my thing. Pretty sure people fake that they enjoy drinking a thimble of coffee because they think it looks cool to drink things out of tiny cups. It doesn't. This is the e-cig of coffee drinks.
43. Teavana Youthberry
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
Here's what's in this tea: “red currants, açai berry, hibiscus, rose petals, candied pineapple, mango pieces, and Fuji and Golden Delicious apples.” I would've been happy with one or two of those ingredients, but all together is too much for my taste buds. At least there's no caramel in it.
42. Green Tea Crème Frappuccino
Nutritional info: 430 calories, 65g sugar
You know that friend of yours who's always on a diet, and whose heart is in the right place, but they don't understand which foods are actually healthy? Your friend loves this drink.
41. Cappuccino
Nutritional info: 120 calories, 10g sugar
Has a slightly bitter finish, and tastes stronger than most Starbucks drinks, probably because it doesn't have all that sugar that helps make the majority of their drinks so delicious. Ultimately, this doesn't do what I want it to do, which is pump my blood full of sugar and caffeine. In fact, it doesn't have as much caffeine as some of their Frappuccinos.
40. Caffè Americano
Nutritional info: 15 calories, 0g sugar
This is a tall espresso, essentially. And since I'm not a huge fan of regular-sized espressos, this does nothing for me.
39. Vanilla Iced Coffee
Nutritional info: 80 calories, 20g sugar
The vanilla syrup just wasn't working for me. I want iced coffee to taste like iced coffee OR be a milkshake (à la the Frappuccino). This appears to be neither.
38. Tazo Calm Chamomile
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
This tastes like chamomile, aka the daisy-like plant used to calm stomachs since the beginning of time. Do you think when Chamillionaire was popular he was approached by Tazo to endorse this product? C'mon, if this was 2005, you wouldn't buy Chamillionaire's Calm Chamomile?
37. Toasted Coconut Cold Brew
Nutritional info: 50 calories, 11g sugar
I was super-excited about this one when I first heard about it -- the richness of the coffee blends well with the creaminess of the coconut milk. And in the beginning, I was feeling the hell out of this. The coffee and coconut milk flavors show up first and are pretty dang tasty together. But then like an unnecessary last act to a Judd Apatow movie that was good up until that point (*cough* Funny People *cough*), that silly toasted coconut syrup let me down.
36. Cold Brew
Nutritional info: 5 calories, 0g sugar
I drink cold brew at every coffee shop I go to. It's my drink. And this isn't quite doing it for me. I'll say that it's better than Starbucks' drip coffee over ice, which should be illegal since cold brew is so easy to make, but this cold brew isn't quite there for me yet. It lacks the fruity, rich complexity that makes top-notch cold brew so delicious. And if you can find the bottled Starbucks cold brew, do so.
35. Dark Roast
Nutritional info: 5 calories, 0g sugar
This roast also changes over the course of the year. Now it's a Sumatra. Starbucks says it has a "densely rich, complex taste, with waves of flavor unfolding as you drink it." That's great and all, but I miss having milky notes in my coffee and this makes me want a Cascara Latte.
34. Blonde Roast
Nutritional info: 5 calories, 0g sugar
The roast changes over the year, but it's Christmas Blonde right now. A barista I spoke to said it's Veranda most times. Starbucks says it's a "light roast" coffee that's "perfectly balanced." It makes me want a Mocha Frappuccino.
33. Medium Roast
Nutritional info: 5 calories, 0g sugar
This roast is always Pike Place. This is my favorite of the drip coffees (though in the afternoon, there's a location near me that switches to pour-over). Starbucks says it has “subtly rich flavors of cocoa and toasted nuts.” It makes me want a Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino.
32. Teavana Jade Citrus Mint
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
The citrus here overpowers the mint, which loses points for me. There's something comforting about mint tea. The way it warms you up from the inside, like a menthol cigarette, but without the carcinogens and that sexy smoker's cough.
31. Iced Caramel Macchiato
Nutritional info: 250 calories, 34g sugar
Easily the cream of the crop of the iced caramel drinks. And my favorite caramel drink overall. No latent dentist's office issues here.
30. Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino
Nutritional info: 400 calories, 57g sugar
I think I used to be more of a vanilla person growing up, but now I'm squarely in the chocolate camp. 10-year-old me would've lost his mind over this. Significantly older, current me (who has successfully gone through puberty!) thinks this is vanilla overload.
29. Teavana Royal English Breakfast
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
This is a bold, black breakfast tea that needs milk in the worst way. So get it with said milk, like you're a regular Benedict Cumberbatch or something.
28. White Chocolate Mocha
Nutritional info: 470 calories, 59g sugar
I want to love this. I do! But I can't force myself to. It's got plenty of sugar, plenty of cream, and plenty of coffee flavor, but the white mocha doesn't tie it together so much as try to overpower the coffee and cream flavors.
27. Teavana Pineapple Kona Pop
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
Tea gets a bad rap for being wimpy and having boring, muted flavor. This tea must've been made solely to counteract those stereotypes, because there is a ton of pineapple flavor in every sip. If pineapple is your favorite flavor, this is your favorite drink.
26. Caffè Latte
Nutritional info: 190 calories, 17g sugar
Steamed milk, espresso. You get a layer of foam on top. I love when the foam hits your top lip, supporting it like a little milk pillow as you draw warm espresso into your mouth. I'm a little shocked I liked this more than some of their flavored lattes, especially considering my well-documented child-like love for sugary flavors, but this simple drink delivers.
25. Latte Macchiato
Nutritional info: 220 calories, 17g sugar
Let's call this what it is: warm milk in a paper cup with a tiny bit of coffee. If I wanted warm milk, I'd go back in time to my grandma's house over summer vacation and tell her I was having a hard time falling asleep. And now I want a nap.
24. Teavana Peach Tranquility
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
Oh wow, this is unexpectedly nice. The peach, pineapple, and chamomile mesh well together here. If your Grandma doesn't already have a box of this at home, buy it for her! Unless she's a huge pineapple fan, or doesn't get along with you anymore.
23. Teavana Mint Majesty
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
This tea contains lots o' mint and lemon verbena. Sadly, I wouldn't make a lemon ver-beeline to get this. Sorry.
22. Teavana Mango Black Tea Lemonade
Nutritional info: 120 calories, 31g sugar
Starbucks is not playing around with the mango in this. It's a mango blast from the jump, and the lemonade notes are there for support. Even though this has a soda-level 31g of sugar, it's not overly saccharine. Instead of a tasting like a mouthful of sugar, the mango and lemonade play nice in this refreshing, summery beverage.
21. Iced Cinnamon Almond Milk Macchiato
Nutritional info: 190 calories, 28g sugar
The drink is a mouthful, but the important thing you need to know is that it looks like a liquid cinnamon bun, which is a very, very good thing. The coffee takes a backseat to the cinnamon and almond milk flavors, and the finish is all cinnamon, but it's not overly sweet or cloying. Warning: This will make you crave Cinnabon so much you might just drive to a mall right after.
20. Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade
Nutritional info: 130 calories, 32g sugar
This is delightfully peachy. It's like taking a bite of a peach and then eating a few spoonfuls of sugar to help that peach go down, just like Mary Poppins told us (we're paraphrasing). I taste absolutely no green tea whatsoever in this, and I don't mind it much. Tastes like a plain old peach lemonade. Is that even a widely available thing? This summer at Starbucks, it is.
19. Youthberry White Tea Granita
Nutritional info: 140 calories, 34g sugar
This is a mouthful of refreshing lemonade and fruit flavors -- and it doesn't taste overly sugary, which is a complaint I have of many Starbucks drinks. Even more shocking about this drink is that I'm not a huge fan of Youthberry tea, and I dig this. One downside is that this drink isn't available until after 3pm, because it'd be a perfect pick-me-up in the morning on a hot summer day. Hell, I'd drink this all year round, too, but it's a seasonal drink for summer. Get 'em while they last.
18. Teavana Emperor's Clouds and Mist Green Tea
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
First of all, “Emperor's Clouds and Mist” sounds like an M. Night Shyamalan movie I'd make a point of telling everyone I'd never see, then watch in its entirety one afternoon on HBO. As for the tea, this is a solid green tea offering from Teavana.
17. Classic Chai Tea Latte
Nutritional info: 240 calories, 42g sugar
I used to order this chai before I'd go in to work an early shift at Barnes and Noble. This was a decade ago, back when people were still reading books made out of paper. That chai gave me the energy to correctly alphabetize all the Margaret Atwood novels. The drink hasn't changed since then, and after drinking one, I'm pretty sure I could still remember to shelve Alias Grace before The Blind Assassin.
16. Iced Coconut Milk Mocha Macchiato
Nutritional info: 220 calories, 28g sugar
Did you know you can order this hot?! They asked me how I wanted it prepared on a 95-degree day and I gave the barista a strange look. This is pretty damn good. The coconut milk adds a fair bit of coconut-type creaminess you don't get from whole milk. Every other sip I got a good dose of espresso, and unlike the new vanilla cold brew, it doesn't taste overloaded with sugar. This is a fantastic addition to Starbucks' summer seasonal drink lineup.
15. Lightly Sweet Chai Tea Latte
Nutritional info: 190 calories, 31g sugar
Lightly sweetened drinks are a fascinating proposition. They allow you to get the sugary flavors you love to drink even when you're trying to keep healthy! It's a win/win. And I'll say right off the bat that this tastes significantly less sugary than the regular chai tea -- of which I'm a fan! I don't think this loses any of the tasty cinnamon and clove notes of the original, either. But it does lose 11g of sugar. While the drink still has a steep sugar count (31g) at least now it has less of the sweet stuff than a can of Coke (39g)! Small victories!
14. Teavana Shaken Iced Black Tea
Nutritional info: 45 calories, 11g sugar
This is actually made with three kinds of black tea, and it shows in the complexity of the flavors here. Since this drink's standard build doesn't come with any sweetener, I didn't drink it with any. But it's so refreshing I didn't even miss it. This is the cream of the Shaken Tea crop.
13. Teavana Earl Grey
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
At first I wondered why I even ordered this. It's the same as the Royal Breakfast! They're both black teas, basically. But then I got a hit of lavender in the finish. Unlike the Royal Breakfast, which is begging for milk, this doesn't need it in the least.
12. Cascara Latte
Nutritional info: 240 calories, 32g sugar
Cascara is the dried skin of coffee cherries, but the gentle maple flavor is the standout here even though it's fairly subtle! The finish on this latte is coffee, a hint of brown sugar, and more maple, which lingers in a pleasant way. Don't be surprised if you want to dip a pancake in your cup!
11. Hot Chocolate
Nutritional info: 400 calories, 43g sugar
I went to college with a bunch of people I don't see anymore. That's normal, part of growing up and whatnot. I also used to drink a lot of hot chocolate as a kid, but I don't anymore. Part of growing up and whatnot. But when you see those old friends, or you take a sip of hot chocolate, you're there again. You're 13, watching your brother's soccer game, and it's windy as hell, and you want to be inside watching football, but you're out there sipping your hot chocolate and listening to the game on the radio.
10. Teavana Shaken Iced Tea
Nutritional info: 80 calories, 20g sugar
This is actually made with three kinds of black tea, and it shows in the complexity of the flavors here. Since this drink's standard build doesn't come with any sweetener, I didn't drink it with any. But it's so refreshing I didn't even miss it. This is the cream of the Shaken Tea crop.
9. Tazo Refresh
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
A refreshing mint-bomb in your mouth, but not in the bad way where you feel like you swallowed a bottle of mouthwash.
8. Teavana Oprah Cinnamon Chai
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
There's the spice I thought the latte was missing! So flavorful it doesn't even need milk. You might say, “Lee, Oprah Chai without milk is like Oprah without Stedman.” And I'd say to you, “Damn, you're good at similes! But you're wrong.”
7. Caffè Mocha
Nutritional info: 360 calories, 35g sugar
Ooo, adult hot chocolate! I want to fill my bathtub up with it, cover myself in marshmallows, and spend the day... sitting in the tub eating marshmallows. Is this drink a movie on Cinemax at 2am? Because it has positively sinful mocha notes.
6. Tazo Zen
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
Now this is a tea. Green tea, lemongrass, and spearmint all bring their A-game. I found inner peace by the third sip. Considering how much I loved their Teavana teas overall, it's surprising that Tazo makes my favorite tea on the menu. ISN'T IT EQUALLY SURPRISING TO YOU, READER?!!?
5. Java Chip Frappuccino
Nutritional info: 470 calories, 66g sugar
This is exactly the Double Chocolaty Chip Frapp you'll see later in the ranking, but with coffee. I'm a huge fan of coffee flavors, but here they just steal the spotlight away from all the chocolate flavors. It's a scene-stealer that coffee -- like Jonah Hill in that one scene in 40-Year-Old Virgin, where he plays some random dude haggling with Catherine Keener at the eBay store. When I saw that I thought, "They should get that little dumpling of a man his own movie!" The coffee in here deserves its own movie.
4. Flat White
Nutritional info: 220 calories, 17g sugar
While this tastes like a glass of warm milk with coffee flavoring to me, it actually has plenty of espresso -- two ristretto shots and steamed whole milk. Whatever's in it, it's delicious. You also get a smooth and not-at-all bitter coffee finish, too. So much warm milk you'll want to go to bed after drinking this. Also, my colleague was shown how Starbucks makes these, which is pretty cool.
3. Mocha Frappuccino
Nutritional info: 410 calories, 61g sugar
This has a dark chocolate feel to it, which I love. Does dark mocha exist? This is a grown-up Frapp. No whip on this sucker, because it's for people over 40. This is the Frapp that hasn't been on speaking terms with his ex-wife for a year. I'm not going through a mid-life crisis, but I love it anyway.
2. Double Chocolaty Chip Crème Frappuccino
Nutritional info: 420 calories, 52g sugar
When I ordered this (and three other Frapps), the barista playfully asked if I was tasting all the cream-based Frappuccinos today. "No," I replied, stony-faced. "The entire menu." He acted like he didn't hear me. "No, seriously, the whole menu." Still no reaction. I just want you to be proud of me, dad! When I started drinking this chocolate sugar-bomb of delight, I knew that drinking my way through the whole menu was going to be a breeze. This beats the Mocha Frapp, but not by much -- probably because of those added chocolate chips in the mix.
1. Coffee Frappuccino
Nutritional info: 240 calories, 50g sugar
When I was in high school, I used to think I loved coffee. I just poured a gallon of milk into it and added 47 sugar packets exactly. Forty-eight would've been overkill! And while I didn't like real coffee, I liked my version of it. Now I usually drink cold brew or a cup of pour-over from a coffee shop like this. Yep, I'm a snob. Maybe I'll add a little sugar, but rarely milk. This Frappuccino reminds me of why I used to love milk, coffee, and sugar all mixed up. It's freaking delicious. This is perfect for what it is. And that's why it's No. 1.
Conclusion
It took 13 trips and around $150 (including tax, not tips) to taste-test 40+ Starbucks drinks from their current menu. I neglected to taste a berry-based drink so I wouldn't break out into hives, but after 44 of them, I have a good feel for what Starbucks has to offer.
And yeah, I liked a Frappuccino the best. I'm a grown-ass man with grown-ass taste, and it was ultimately the best thing on the menu. There's plenty of (sometimes pretentious) third-wave coffee shops for me to get single-origin beans and cold brew from. I go to Starbucks for the rush. The sugar rush.
Surprisingly, the best part of my experience was becoming a regular at a coffee shop again. And Starbucks is like any neighborhood cafe in that respect. After a few visits, the baristas began to recognize me. But, ultimately, the best thing on the menu is a drink you like from a face you probably know. And Starbucks delivered that (sugar-packed goodness) every single time.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.