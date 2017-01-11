The Best Flavored Cold-Brew Bottles, Ranked

It's packaged in the kind of carton you'd get milk in in middle school, so this is fun to drink already! It also helps that it's straight-up delicious. Twenty-three grams of sugar don't hurt, but this is a chocolate lover's heaven. You can tell Peet's spent money on top-notch cocoa to make this. The only downside is that this is only available in select Peet's cafes and supermarkets in the Bay Area. The upside? It's rolling it into new markets soon. Once it does, Stumptown better be scared. Oh wait, both companies are owned by the same Luxembourg-based conglomerate now. Synergy!

Vanilla, almond, and cinnamon flavors combine in this Mexican coffee, and all three of them layer nicely atop one another to make one of the more offbeat cold brews you'll find on the market. Califia and High Brew tried to pull off something similar with their Mexican drinks, but this is the best in class.