The Best Beer Bar in Every State

1605 Story Ave, Louisville, KY 40206

When you get to Sergio's in Louisville, you might not be entirely sure you've gotten to Sergio's, with its unassuming sign-less exterior and windows covered with flags from around the world. Once you get inside you might not be entirely sure what's going on, either: the furniture's mismatched, and there are coolers everywhere. But once you start taking in all the tap handles, glassware, and bottle upon bottle (as in roughly 1,200 of them) of amazing beer, you'll feel like you've stepped into the secret basement hideaway of the world's biggest beer geek -- which is kind of true. Brazilian-born owner Sergio Ribenboim has been traveling the globe for decades making connections with brewers and amassing an unparalleled collection. Bring cash. Ask about what's on tap. Prepare to stay a while.