The Best Beers for Not Getting Fat

Good news, beer lovers: You don't have to choose between your love of finely crafted ales and your dream of totally swole abs. We tend to think of craft brews as calorie bombs, but the growing popularity of session beers means there are plenty of tasty, low-alcohol drinks out there to crack open.

Alcohol contributes to weight gain in two ways: One, it contains calories, and two, it monopolizes your metabolism -- meaning your body burns alcohol calories first and stores unused food calories for later. So the higher the alcohol content, the bigger the weight gain. Session beers contain less than 5% ABV, so you can be svelte and not slur your words. The best part? These days no matter your style, there's a low-ABV beer option that'll please your palate. Here's what to drink to get the bite without the booze.