Brewers Name the One Beer That's Always in Their Fridge

"It's already blazing hot here, so Sierra Nevada is in the fridge until I can't find it anymore. It's just so well made, perfectly hoppy, and refreshing. Great with yard work and all kinds of spicy food." -- Bert Boyce, Santa Fe Brewing Co. (Santa Fe, NM)

"This beer delivers on so many fronts. Not only is it exceptionally well made, but the flavor profile is so well balanced, with no rough edges or any singular attribute that calls for more attention than another. And the brewery has such an awesome culture: the people are fantastic, their concerns and values resonate with me, and they have proven their desire to stay independent of ownership by any one of the large mega-conglomerated breweries out there." -- Tom Flores, Brewer's Alley and Monocacy Brewing (Frederick, MD)