The Best Breweries Near America's Most Beautiful Places

Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area

A favorite spot for kite surfers, Lewis & Clark aficionados, hikers, campers, and members of your Oregon Trail family that survived dysentery, the Gorge is about as Pacific Northwest as it gets outside of sporting an Elliott Smith tattoo and complaining about brunch lines. It's a roaring river separating Oregon and Washington, with towering cliff faces on either side leading into expansive wilderness. While you're here, definitely stop in Hood River, one of the best small beer towns in the US, but even without that little haven there's still plenty to drink



Thunder Island Brewing Co.

515 SW Portage Rd, Cascade Locks, OR 97014

Hearty sandwiches, fresh-from-the-farm seasonal salads, and "beer brewed with adventure" is the name of the game over at Thunder Island Brewing Co., a 2.5-year-old nanobrewery and tasting room about 10 minutes due east of Columbia River Gorge's camper-friendly Eagle Creek Trail. Unlike so many of its hop-dominant West Coast contemporaries, Thunder Island's bill runs the gamut from a strong, puckery sour brown to a biscuity, eminently crushable 4.8% kolsch, each of which is lovingly brewed and best enjoyed at one of the brewery’s gorge-side picnic tables. In the mood for something danker? Never fear -- the guys behind the taps keep more than a few outstanding IPAs on rotation for hophead hikers in need of a bitter fix.