More Booze for Your Buck: 7 Craft Brewery-Distillery Hybrids

Reno, NV

Most distillery-hybrid operations began as ambitious little breweries, gradually adding distilling equipment, tasting rooms, and snack menus until they blossomed into the liquor-soaked wonderlands we know and love today. The Depot is not most hybrids. In early 2014, the Nevada hotspot came out the gate running with the holy trifecta of hipster cuisine: craft beer, small-batch spirits, and decidedly un-brewery-like cuisine (duck confit sliders, smoky cioppino).

These days the gin-joint-that-could is keeping Reno's finest satiated with ales, sours, and scorcher-squashing lagers as well as two types of gin (a hopped-up version and a smooth barrel-ager), plus three different American whiskeys, each of which is goes down just like a hunk, a hunk of burnin' love. Distribution's still limited, but if you manage to stash away enough gambling dough to finance the trip, you won’t be sorry -- the on-site bistro's seasonal menu is about as fresh as it gets for a state with under 10in of rainfall per year...