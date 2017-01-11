The Perfect Craft Ciders for a Hot Day

A lot has changed over the past decade in drinking culture, from the macro ambitions of microbrewing to the rise and fall of Four Loko. But the rise of craft cider has been perhaps the most unexpected delight. What was once a candy-sweet can filled with apple concentrate and high-fructose corn syrup has exploded into a world of well-made, delicious, refreshing beverages that have a wider appeal than most die-hard wine drinkers or beer fans are willing to admit. This is all very, very good news. Especially during summer.

Because sometimes the idea of opening a bottle of red wine or whiskey feels insane in 97-degree heat, we've put together a list of some of the best ciders on the market for cutting through the hot, muggy months to come. It doesn't matter if you're a novice or an expert: these should all come in handy the next time you're packing your cooler for the beach or fridge for a party. Consider this list your summer starter kit, and let us know what we're missing out on in the comments.