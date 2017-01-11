Every Drink on the Starbucks Menu, Ranked

Starbucks has roughly 50 drinks on its menu (and 50+ food items), and infinite ways to customize them, but you've probably only had a fraction. And even I know a fraction of 50 isn't a lot, despite my embarrassing math SAT score. So, to help you break the chains of habit, I ordered every single drink on the Starbucks menu in order to tell you what's the best, and what is simply Youthberry tea. Perhaps you'll read this and find something new you want to try. Or perhaps you'll think I'm wrong about everything. Let's find out together!

But first, a few caveats

1. All the drinks in this story are current as of December 2016. You might be able to order drinks not on the menu, but we limited this to items specifically listed on the menu. When Starbucks adds drinks to the menu, this will be updated!