Every Drink on the Starbucks Menu, Ranked

Starbucks has roughly 50 drinks on its menu (and 50+ food items), and infinite ways to customize them, but you've probably only had a fraction. And even I know a fraction of 50 isn't a lot, despite my embarrassing math SAT score. So, to help you break the chains of habit, I ordered every single drink on the Starbucks menu in order to tell you what's the best, and what is simply Youthberry tea. Perhaps you'll read this and find something new you want to try. Or perhaps you'll think I'm wrong about everything. Let's find out together!
But first, a few caveats
1. All the drinks in this story are current as of December 2016. You might be able to order drinks not on the menu, but we limited this to items specifically listed on the menu. When Starbucks adds drinks to the menu, this will be updated!
2. I didn't order the same drink hot and iced (unless it was listed that way on the menu -- like the coffee) because then this ranking would be very long and very boring.
3. I did not customize the drinks in any way, so I could drink them as Starbucks intended.
4. All the drinks' nutritional info is based on a 16oz Grande size.
45. Strawberry Acai Starbucks Refreshers
Nutritional info: 90 calories, 20g sugar
I'm deathly allergic to strawberries, so I didn't try this and as such, it has to fall to the bottom. I hate what you do to me, berries. Allergists out there, can you heal me? Tweet at me!
44. Eggnog Latte
Nutritional info: 450 calories, 52g sugar
Besides the fact that it is easily spikable, there are few redeeming qualities to this drink. I'm not an eggnog person, and the smell coming from my red cup made sure I wasn't ever going to become one. And the taste didn't do it any favors either -- sadly, it was a little like spoiled milk. But look, I didn't grow up drinking eggnog, so there's a chance (a very small one) that I don't get it.
43. Caramel Frappuccino
Nutritional info: 420 calories, 66g sugar
Caramel reminds me of some flavoring the dentist used to give me before numbing my mouth and filling a cavity. I can't shake it when I'm drinking it. I'm immediately transported to the dentist's office.
42. Caramel Iced Coffee
Nutritional info: 80 calories, 20g sugar
No!
41. Teavana Youthberry
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
Here's what's in this tea: “red currants, açai berry, hibiscus, rose petals, candied pineapple, mango pieces, and Fuji and Golden Delicious apples.” I would've been happy with one or two of those ingredients, but all together is too much for my taste buds. At least there's no caramel in it.
40. Caffè Americano
Nutritional info: 15 calories, 0g sugar
This is a tall espresso, essentially. And since I'm not a huge fan of regular-sized espressos, this does nothing for me.
39. Vanilla Iced Coffee
Nutritional info: 80 calories, 20g sugar
The vanilla syrup just wasn't working for me. I want iced coffee to taste like iced coffee OR be a milkshake (à la the Frappuccino). This appears to be neither.
38. Caramel Brulee Frappuccino
Nutritional info: 430 calories, 65g sugar
I prefer my coffee cold, and despite that, these flavors still don't work for me as presented here. While this drink is actually quite great as a hot latte, the cold version is far too sweet and heavy-handed on the caramel. Unfortunately, the drink just isn't great in Frappuccino form.
37. Tazo Calm Chamomile
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
This tastes like chamomile, aka the daisy-like plant used to calm stomachs since the beginning of time. Do you think when Chamillionaire was popular he was approached by Tazo to endorse this product? C'mon, if this was 2005, you wouldn't buy Chamillionaire's Calm Chamomile?
36. Cold Brew
Nutritional info: Five calories, 0g sugar
I drink cold brew at every coffee shop I go to. It's my drink. And this isn't quite doing it for me. I'll say that it's better than Starbucks' drip coffee over ice, which should be illegal since cold brew is so easy to make, but this cold brew isn't quite there for me yet. It lacks the fruity, rich complexity that makes top-notch cold brew so delicious. And if you can find the bottled Starbucks cold brew, do so.
35. Skinny Peppermint Mocha
Nutritional info: 160 calories, 13g sugar
While health-conscious people might appreciate the "skinny" options (or drinks made with fat-free milk and sugar-free syrup), the sugar-free sauce in this drink tastes blandly artificial. It ruins the delicious blend of peppermint and mocha -- imagine a candy cane mixed with chocolate -- that you experience in the full-fat/sugary version.
34. Blonde Roast
Nutritional info: 5 calories, 0g sugar
The roast changes over the year, but it's Christmas Blonde right now. A barista I spoke to said it's Veranda most times. Starbucks says it's a “light roast” coffee that's “perfectly balanced.” It makes me want a Mocha Frappuccino.
33. Dark Roast
Nutritional info: 5 calories, 0g sugar
This roast also changes over the course of the year. Now it's a Christmas Blend, though it was recently a Sumatra. Starbucks says it has "densely rich, complex taste, with waves of flavor unfolding as you drink it." It makes me want a Hot Chocolate.
32. Medium Roast
Nutritional info: 5 calories, 0g sugar
This roast is always Pike Place. This is my favorite of the drip coffees (though in the afternoon, there's a location near me that switches to pour-over). Starbucks says it has “subtly rich flavors of cocoa and toasted nuts.” It makes me want a Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino.
31. Teavana Jade Citrus Mint
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
The citrus here overpowers the mint, which loses points for me. There's something comforting about mint tea. The way it warms you up from the inside, like a menthol cigarette, but without the carcinogens and that sexy smoker's cough.
30. Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino
Nutritional info: 400 calories, 57g sugar
I think I used to be more of a vanilla person growing up, but now I'm squarely in the chocolate camp. 10-year-old me would've lost his mind over this. Significantly older, current me (who has successfully gone through puberty!) thinks this is vanilla overload.
29. Teavana Royal English Breakfast
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
This is a bold, black breakfast tea that needs milk in the worst way. So get it with said milk, like you're a regular Benedict Cumberbatch or something.
28. White Chocolate Mocha
Nutritional info: 470 calories, 59g sugar
I want to love this. I do! But I can't force myself to. It's got plenty of sugar, plenty of cream, and plenty of coffee flavor, but the white mocha doesn't tie it together so much as try to overpower the coffee and cream flavors.
27. Teavana Pineapple Kona Pop
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
Tea gets a bad rap for being wimpy and having boring, muted flavor. This tea must've been made solely to counteract those stereotypes, because there is a ton of pineapple flavor in every sip. If pineapple is your favorite flavor, this is your favorite drink.
26. Caffè Latte
Nutritional info: 190 calories, 17g sugar
Steamed milk, espresso. You get a layer of foam on top. I love when the foam hits your top lip, supporting it like a little milk pillow as you draw warm espresso into your mouth. I'm a little shocked I liked this more than some of their flavored lattes, especially considering my well-documented child-like love for sugary flavors, but this simple drink delivers.
25. Teavana Peach Tranquility
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
Oh wow, this is unexpectedly nice. The peach, pineapple, and chamomile mesh well together here. If your Grandma doesn't already have a box of this at home, buy it for her! Unless she's a huge pineapple fan, or doesn't get along with you anymore.
24. Teavana Mint Majesty
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
This tea contains lots o' mint and lemon verbena. Sadly, I wouldn't make a lemon ver-beeline to get this. Sorry.
23. Caramel Brulee Latte
Nutritional info: 440 calories, 54g sugar
This drink actually has a much stronger coffee flavor than I expected from the 'Bucks. The chain typically lets its drinks go way overboard on the caramel flavors, but the caramel and coffee play nice together here. Worth a shot if you like creme brulee and coffee.
22. Spiced Sweet Cream Cold Brew
Nutritional info: 400 calories, 43g sugar
This drink promises spice, and brings it in the form of a pleasant cinnamon kick. Indeed, this is the taste of the holidays in cold-brew form. The vanilla cream adds a sweet note making it an iced coffee you're going to want to drink even when your hands practically have frostbite.
21. Teavana Mango Black Tea Lemonade
Nutritional info: 120 calories, 31g sugar
Starbucks is not playing around with the mango in this. It's a mango blast from the jump, and the lemonade notes are there for support. Even though this has a soda-level 31g of sugar, it's not overly saccharine. Instead of a tasting like a mouthful of sugar, the mango and lemonade play nice in this refreshing, summery beverage.
20. Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade
Nutritional info: 130 calories, 32g sugar
This is delightfully peachy. It's like taking a bite of a peach and then eating a few spoonfuls of sugar to help that peach go down, just like Mary Poppins told us (we're paraphrasing). I taste absolutely no green tea whatsoever in this, and I don't mind it much. Tastes like a plain old peach lemonade. Is that even a widely available thing? This summer at Starbucks, it is.
19. Peppermint Mocha Frappuccino
Nutritional info: 430 calories, 65g sugar
I was expecting to rank this drink much higher, but peppermint mocha is another set of flavors that works better hot than cold. And this is from someone who thinks the Frappuccinos are the best things on the menu. The peppermint mocha sauce overpowers any semblance of coffee flavor that's supposed to be present, and the drink suffers as a result of the peppermint bomb.
18. Youthberry White Tea Granita
Nutritional info: 140 calories, 34g sugar
This is a mouthful of refreshing lemonade and fruit flavors -- and it doesn't taste overly sugary, which is a complaint I have of many Starbucks drinks. Even more shocking about this drink is that I'm not a huge fan of Youthberry tea, and I dig this. One downside is that this drink isn't available until after 3pm, because it'd be a perfect pick-me-up in the morning on a hot summer day. Hell, I'd drink this all year round, too, but it's a seasonal drink for summer. Get 'em while they last.
17. Teavana Emperor's Clouds and Mist Green Tea
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
First of all, “Emperor's Clouds and Mist” sounds like an M. Night Shyamalan movie I'd make a point of telling everyone I'd never see, then watch in its entirety one afternoon on HBO. As for the tea, this is a solid green tea offering from Teavana.
16. Classic Chai Tea Latte
Nutritional info: 240 calories, 42g sugar
I used to order this chai before I'd go in to work an early shift at Barnes and Noble. This was a decade ago, back when people were still reading books made out of paper. That chai gave me the energy to correctly alphabetize all the Margaret Atwood novels. The drink hasn't changed since then, and after drinking one, I'm pretty sure I could still remember to shelve Alias Grace before The Blind Assassin.
15. Chestnut Praline Latte
Nutritional info: 330 calories, 39g sugar
Starbucks nailed the chestnut flavor here, and the praline comes through with a gentle almond flavor. Unfortunately, the drink is a little saccharine in the finish, which knocks it down a few points. While you should not roast this drink on an open flame, definitely grab one to drink by a fireplace this winter.
14. Pumpkin Spice Latte
Nutritional info: 380 calories, 50g sugar
You've had this drink a million times, and at least 2 million times if you've ever used the hashtag "basic" on Instagram. I'm not judging, I've had it 3 million times, probably. It’s one of the best pumpkin spice lattes in the game (and it has real pumpkin). Plus it comes with one of the most delicious coffee toppings in the game -- a mix of ground cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove atop a healthy dollop of whipped cream.
13. Teavana Earl Grey
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
At first I wondered why I even ordered this. It's the same as the Royal Breakfast! They're both black teas, basically. But then I got a hit of lavender in the finish. Unlike the Royal Breakfast, which is begging for milk, this doesn't need it in the least.
12. Chai Tea Latte
Nutritional info: 200 calories, 31g sugar
This used to be called the Oprah Chai on the menu, so this name change can't fool a smart person like you or me. I like myself a spicy chai. I want it to burn a little on the way down. And the (formerly known as Oprah) Chai promises a spicy chai experience, but doesn't quite deliver. There's certainly some extra spice compared to the standard Chai Latte, but it's not enough for me. Oprah, if you're listening, could you add some spice to your chai? And could I have a car?
11. Hot Chocolate
Nutritional info: 400 calories, 43g sugar
I went to college with a bunch of people I don't see anymore. That's normal, part of growing up and whatnot. I also used to drink a lot of hot chocolate as a kid, but I don't anymore. Part of growing up and whatnot. But when you see those old friends, or you take a sip of hot chocolate, you're there again. You're 13, watching your brother's soccer game, and it's windy as hell, and you want to be inside watching football, but you're out there sipping your hot chocolate and listening to the game on the radio.
10. Holiday Spice Flat White
Nutritional info: 280 calories, 30g sugar
"Holiday spice" simply means that you'll find notes of cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, and clove in your drink. The spices are definitely the most predominant flavor in this seasonal take on a Flat White and that is a good thing! Let's put it this way: This is a glass of warm, slightly coffee-flavored milk that Santa would definitely want with his cookies. You would also probably want it with your holiday cookies.
9. Joy 2016 Brewed Tea
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0 sugar
I'm a fan of Teavana's tea blends, and this is no exception. Joy 2016 is packed with a mix of black tea, sweet oolong, and jasmine green tea (and plenty of joy). In many ways, the tea tastes... kind of like edible potpourri! But hey, it's December, and there's nothing wrong with that.
8. Teavana Shaken Iced Tea
Nutritional info: 80 calories, 20g sugar
This is actually made with three kinds of black tea, and it shows in the complexity of the flavors here. Since this drink's standard build doesn't come with any sweetener, I didn't drink it with any. But it's so refreshing I didn't even miss it. This is the cream of the Shaken Tea crop.
7. Tazo Refresh
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
A refreshing mint-bomb in your mouth, but not in the bad way where you feel like you swallowed a bottle of mouthwash.
6. Teavana Oprah Cinnamon Chai
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
There's the spice I thought the latte was missing! So flavorful it doesn't even need milk. You might say, “Lee, Oprah Chai without milk is like Oprah without Stedman.” And I'd say to you, “Damn, you're good at similes! But you're wrong.”
5. Tazo Zen
Nutritional info: 0 calories, 0g sugar
Now this is a tea. Green tea, lemongrass, and spearmint all bring their A-game. I found inner peace by the third sip. Considering how much I loved their Teavana teas overall, it's surprising that Tazo makes my favorite tea on the menu. ISN'T IT EQUALLY SURPRISING TO YOU, READER?!!?
4. Gingerbread Latte
Nutritional info: 330 calories, 38g sugar
I was shocked by how much I enjoyed this drink -- gingerbread cookies have never been a holiday favorite of mine. But this sucker finishes strong with cinnamon and ginger notes. It's as if they blended up the world's tastiest gingerbread man and served him over coffee. Poor guy. But his loss is your gain!
3. Peppermint Mocha
Nutritional info: 440 calories, 54g sugar
This is definitely the best of the new holiday drinks. The first sip hits you with a wave of chocolate and cream, and the finish is delightfully minty. Best of all, it doesn't leave an overly sweet taste in your mouth that has you looking for a gallon of water to wash it away.
2. Flat White
Nutritional info: 220 calories, 17g sugar (17g)
While this tastes like a glass of warm milk with coffee flavoring to me, it actually has plenty of espresso -- two ristretto shots and steamed whole milk. Whatever's in it, it's delicious. You also get a smooth and not-at-all bitter coffee finish, too. So much warm milk you'll want to go to bed after drinking this. Also, my colleague was shown how Starbucks makes these, which is pretty cool.
1. Mocha Frappuccino
Nutritional info: 410 calories, 61g sugar
This has a dark chocolate feel to it, which I love. Does dark mocha exist? This is a grown-up Frapp. No whip on this sucker, because it's for people over 40. This is the Frapp that hasn't been on speaking terms with his ex-wife for a year. I'm not going through a mid-life crisis, but I love it anyway.
Conclusion
It took 13 trips and around $150 (including tax, not tips) to taste-test 40+ Starbucks drinks from their current menu. I neglected to taste a berry-based drink so I wouldn't break out into hives, but after 44 of them, I have a good feel for what Starbucks has to offer.
And yeah, I liked a Frappuccino the best. I'm a grown-ass man with grown-ass taste, and it was ultimately the best thing on the menu. There's plenty of (sometimes pretentious) third-wave coffee shops for me to get single-origin beans and cold brew from. I go to Starbucks for the rush. The sugar rush.
Surprisingly, the best part of my experience was becoming a regular at a coffee shop again. And Starbucks is like any neighborhood cafe in that respect. After a few visits, the baristas began to recognize me. But, ultimately, the best thing on the menu is a drink you like from a face you probably know. And Starbucks delivered that (sugar-packed goodness) every single time.
