The Best Fall Beers for Pumpkin Haters

Wild ale, 9.5%

Downingtown, PA

Just because beach weather is starting to wind down doesn't mean that you should stop drinking delicious sour beers. Sour monkey is one of Victory's most cherished seasonals, and for good reason. It has tart fruit flavors of lemon and apple that illuminate the palate, shrouded with a subtle funkiness and a kiss of grain on the finish. It's the complete flavor package, not unlike biting into a lemon square or piece of Key lime pie, and stands out nicely in a season of dark, brooding beers. Just be careful: this beer hides its high alcohol content super well.

Porter, 6.2%

Baltimore, MD

First off, can we all agree that it was just a matter of time before someone named a beer this way? OK, great. Now about the beer: sweet baby Jesus, this is good! Don't let the words "peanut butter" and "chocolate" on the label scare you: this beer is medium-bodied and dry from beginning to end, with a focus on roastiness rather than a confectionary assault on the tongue. And yes, it would be a perfect companion beverage alongside Reese's Pieces (or Peanut Butter Cups, but I'm playing favorites here). And if you're feeling adventurous, you can try the caramel or banana versions that the brewery releases, too!