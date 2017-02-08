Faygo Flavors, Ranked by Actual Juggalos

27. Diet Redpop

Rating: 6.2/10

One of the original three sodas released when Faygo was founded in 1907, Redpop is probably the most classic Faygo flavor. While it used to be called strawberry soda, most people, including the Juggalos, weren't aware that it was supposed to taste like the fruit. They weren't exactly thrilled about the diet version. "It tastes like literally the word 'red,' not like a food," said J Breezy. Mikey didn't get any fruit notes either. "It tastes like when you put a battery in your mouth."

26. Diet Moon Mist

Rating: 6.2/10

Moon Mist has nothing to do with the moon, nor is there anything misty about it. But it is Faygo's version of Mountain Dew (and just as lime green). While the Juggalos were not sure about the origin of the name, they were sure about one thing: The diet version is definitely not as great as the original. "My theory is, Faygo's all sugar, so if you take away the sugar you're not even really drinking Faygo," said G-Mike. "It's the most bubbly of the diet sodas, but not as good as regular Moon Mist," Mike added.