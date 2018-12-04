The Ultimate Whiskey Lovers’ Gift Guide (Under $50)

If you’re holiday shopping for the whiskey lovers on your list, you could go the obvious route with a bottle of nice bourbon or rye tied up in a bow. But let’s be honest: anyone who loves whiskey that much has bottles aplenty.
Instead, opt for a unique whiskey-themed gift or accessory that’s just as neat as their drinks. And here’s our gift to you: we’ve already done the heavy lifting by rounding up our picks that will surely get your imbibing comrades into the holiday … wait for it … "spirit". Sorry. Had to. Onto the gifts!
Irish cut decanter ($19.95)
According to experts on the subject, decanting your whiskey before you drink it won’t make it taste better like it does with wine -- but so what? Even that mid-priced bourbon will now look super slick displayed on your buddy’s bar cart. This Irish cut decanter made of lead-free glass features a classic shape and style, so you can’t go wrong gift-wise. And in case you were concerned, yes, it can hold the whole bottle (750 ml.).
Cigar glasses ($49.90 for 2)
A glass of whiskey and a lit cigar pair together like a Corona and sand between your toes. For that hard-to-shop-for whiskey-and-cigar lover in your life, opt for this unique drinking vessel he didn’t know he needed. The Corkcicle glassware is one part rocks glass, one part cigar rest, and all parts awesome, since you’ll never have to fumble for your stogie mid-drink again. And since the ’ol sip-and-puff is far more enjoyable with a friend (hint: you), give the gift of two -- you’ll still ring in under $50.
The World Atlas of Whisky ($27.69)
Ah, there’s nothing like some light, whiskey-soaked reading around the holidays. Award-winning author David Broom will drown you with his wealth of knowledge in this comprehensive guide about whiskey styles, aroma and flavor complexities, and distilleries around the globe. Complete with detailed maps, tasting notes of over 300 expressions, and elaborate descriptions, The World Atlas of Whisky is the book for any whiskey fans looking to expand their minds and palates -- plus, it doubles as impressive bookshelf decór.
Monogrammed hip flask ($16.99)
The things you love are the things you want to hold close -- you know, like your whiskey. A hip flask is ideal for anyone who wishes to enjoy the water of life on-the-go and in style. Shop for a stainless steel flask that won’t rust in a color like matte black that looks dignified (even if the recipient happens to be a few drinks in). Monogramming makes the gift extra personal and eliminates the question of sharing.
Mixologist bar tool set ($47.87)
Whiskey is the crowned emperor of classic cocktails: the Manhattan, Old Fashioned, Mint Julep, Whiskey Sour… the list goes on. In the spirit of drink-mixing, gift your favorite whiskey enthusiast a mixologist set boasting all the tools for potable success: a rustproof cocktail shaker (with a built-in strainer), muddler, mixing spoon, double-sided jigger, pourers, ice tongs, double lever corkscrew, and a stainless steel stand for displaying and bragging rights.
Aromatic bitters set ($28.94)
A variety of bitters makes the perfect gift for a whiskey geek looking to up his/her cocktail game. This triple threat of a trio includes: Angostura, an herb-and-spice flavoring that can simply transform your go-to whiskey-on ice; Peychauds, the Prohibition-era bitters that’s a key ingredient in the Sazerac cocktail; and Regans, orange bitters with cinnamon and clove flavors that’s used to jazz up your Old Fashioned or Manhattan.
Stainless steel drink chillers ($9.99 for a set of 6)
Look no further for the ideal stocking stuffer -- stainless steel n’ICE Cubes allow you to chill that top-shelf single malt without watering it down or altering the flavor (because that would just be a travesty). Toss the cubes in the freezer for a few hours before popping bottles; then, place a few in your glass and pour your favored libation right over them. Your drink will perfectly chilled -- and still potent -- in just minutes.
Splurge! Whiskey barrel watch ($249)
From now on, it will always be whiskey o’clock -- which is truly the gift of all gifts. Indulge your favorite whiskey aficionado with this stunning timepiece crafted from reclaimed American Oak barrels; it features brushed espresso stainless steel accents, oak inlay, a date box, mineral crystal glass, and it comes in a wooden gift box. It’s a unique item for anyone who wishes to sophisticatedly wear their love for whiskey on their sleeve.
