The Best Gins Under $25

Citadelle

A relatively obscure gin that's growing in popularity, Citadelle is rare in that it comes from France, rather than England or the US. Let’s avoid any jokes about it surrendering to stronger flavors, and talk about the romance of it: while still junipery, it has a strong floral element, and warm spice on the finish. It makes a lovely gimlet or martini, but can get overwhelmed and surrender to stronger tonic flavors (sorry, we know you helped us win the Revolutionary War).



Bombay dry gin

No, not the blue bottle. While Bombay Sapphire is the more well-known label, the brand also offers a standard, moderately priced London Dry, this one in a clear bottle. It resembles Tanqueray and Beefeater in that it offers a lot of juniper, some citrus, and that's about it. Which isn't to say it's a bad thing. If you're looking for a straightforward, classic gin, Bombay dry is a safe choice.