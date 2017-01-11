9 Great Gluten-Free Beers That Taste Gluten-Ful

Folks with gluten intolerances and Celiac have to deal with a lot of crap, not the least of which is explaining that they're not one of the many people who think that going "gluten-free" is a fad diet rather than a serious medical issue. One thing they no longer have to deal with: shitty beer.

In the past few years, tremendous strides have been made in crafting gluten-free beers that don't skimp on flavor. For beer lovers with gluten issues, that means all the great flavor of beer can now be had without a chaser of crippling illness. Drink up, and help us bolster our shopping lists in the comments section.