The Best Hangover Cures, According to Bartenders

Hangovers know no mercy. These sadistic barbarians don't care about 10am PowerPoint presentations, looming deadlines, or Mother’s Day brunches. Nope, they only want one thing: to chart a path of destruction through the human body so devastating that worthless, dehydrated souls fall to their knees like the scummy sinners they are, swearing to never even look at another flaming Dr Pepper shot again for the rest of their mortal lives -- or, you know, for at least the next few hours.

But if you're going to party -- and duh, you're going to party -- there's no other choice but to accept that wretched morning-after fate and face the day with whatever dignity wasn't left at the bar with your debit card. To help ease you through these difficult times, we rounded up a group of bartenders and grilled them on their best, most trusted hangover fixes. As bona fide drinking experts, these pros are THE authority when it comes to balancing night after night of after-hours debauchery with next-day productivity -- it's literally their job.