I Tested and Ranked the 18 Best Hangover Cures

7. Puking

Speaking of puking (a phrase you almost never want to hear), upchucking definitely will help assuage many of your symptoms -- particularly nausea. Its ruthless effectiveness at doing so can't be understated. However, having the contents of your stomach come out of your mouth is pretty damn unpleasant. So if you're the kind of person that just wants to bite the bullet and/or rip off the BAND-AID, this might be your method of choice. If you prefer to keep your bile inside your stomach, try something else.

6. Pho/ramen/chicken noodle soup

I believe that food is the best medicine for almost everything -- despite that time I had to be hospitalized for three months after trying to treat my appendicitis with Pop-Tarts. A hot bowl of soup after a rough night can often be the ideal solution to your hangover woes. The mix of sodium, broth, and noodles is like a culinary hangover panacea, but therein lies the problem: You have to eat it. Some people simply cannot eat when they are hungover. Soups tend to be pungent meals that can be hard to stomach when your insides are walking a tightrope. While it worked for me, I had to recognize that occasionally my hangovers come accompanied by a tornado of stomachaches and nausea that would simply leave this solution invalid. Also chopsticks and the morning shakes were not exactly made for each other. Ditto for spoons.