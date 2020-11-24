The Best Hard Ciders To Drink This Winter

While a full bodied red wine may be your go-to during the colder months, hard cider also gets the job done while still keeping you warm.

To help curate the best ciders to try as the temperature drops, I called on Peter Yi, co-owner of Brooklyn Cider House and founder of PJ Wine. “The ciders I chose have an impeccable reputation,” he said. “A lot of them are either hand grown or use wild apples that they forage, but all of them are just made with the utmost love and respect.”

The secret to a qualty winter cider lies in the robust flavor of the apples. While sweet apples produce sweeter ciders and are good to eat on their own, Yi said that winter ciders should be made from fuller flavored apples. These apples are full of tannins, which are naturally occurring compounds found in apples that result in the “dry” feeling on your tongue, and have a more bitter taste that isn’t ideal for snacking.

“After the apples go through fermentation, you're left with the residual of that flavor mixed with other apples that give aromatics and stuff like that, but that underlying grip power tannic feel is what I am craving in the wintertime,” he said. Check out his selections below.