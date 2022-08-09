These Sparkling Tea Seltzers Are Getting Us Through the Heat Wave

We have to admit, this was your gateway sparkling tea. Once we sipped on our first Trader Joe’s Sparkling White Tea—which comes in flavors like pomegranate, peach, and pineapple—we were converts for life. The fruit profiles are subtle, just a hint, and the mini 8.5-ounce cans are easy to transport in a cooler or lunchbox.

Beloved Cali brewery Lagunitas has gotten in on the trend with its Disorderly Teahouse line brewed with real guayusa tea leaves. This herbal tea is native to the Amazon rainforest, is a natural energizer, and tastes less bitter than a traditional green or black tea. Try it in the Mixed-Up Berries and Yuzu Lemon Squeeze flavors, each clocking in at 5% ABV and just 100 calories.

These botanical teas feature rare ingredients like quince, schisandra berry, and maqui but don’t let this unfamiliarity intimidate you. WIthout any added sugars, these canned teas pop with strong flavors yet ultimately finish light and airy for a refreshing summer sparkler. What’s more, many ingredients have healing, detox properties—ideal for a hot (or hungover?) day.