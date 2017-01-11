16 Hard-to-Find Sodas We Wish Were Everywhere

Soda is nothing less than an American institution. It pops up everywhere, from Norman Rockwell paintings to the Olympics. Why? It just tastes so damn good, and almost every American, whether they drink it or not, would agree.

What they might not agree on, however, is what particular soda brand is the best. Back in the day, soft-drink companies often started as small businesses, forced to limit distribution to their home states or regions. And even today, in an era littered with thousands upon thousands of beverage options, loyal soda fanatics still pine after these fizzy babies. They go to great lengths to hunt down their favorites, calling up obscure grocery stores and scrolling through endless eBay listings just to get their hands on a little taste of home. From NuGrape to Faygo, these are all of America's regional refreshers worth their weight in food coloring.