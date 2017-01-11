The Best Ice-Cold Drink at Every Major Coffee Chain

There is but one truism about summer: as the outdoor temperature rises, the temperature of what's in your coffee cup must fall. Who the hell wants to drink a coffee heated to 135 degrees in 135-degree weather? And because there are seemingly millions of cold drinks on the market at our nation's coffee chains, we sampled the offerings of everywhere from Starbucks to Peet's to find the best cold drink at every major coffee chain.

Editor's Note: We focused on drinks that are only served cold. If you can order a drink hot or cold, that's great, but this story is not about singling out coffee brewed hot and poured over ice. That's boring. Some chains have very few cold-only options, but on the whole, we focused on smoothies, frozen drinks, and drinks packed with a ton of ice. And while we love tiny regional chains, we kept this to the biggest. Sorry, Biggby. We still love you.