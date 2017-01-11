18 Instagram Dogs Crushing the Craft Beer Game

If someone were to set up a Venn diagram showing the crossover between craft beer people and dog people, that overlap would be bigger than a Great Dane in a fat suit. At least, that is, according to Instagram, where a quick in-app search for #brewdogs brings up nearly 8,500 individual posts, many connected to full-blown dog-meets-beer accounts.

Why is this phenomenon so popular? Because it's friggin' adorable, that's why. What's better than enjoying a cold one while chilling with your best little four-legged compadre? Nothing. Absolutely nothing -- which is why @barleythebrewpup has 26.8k followers while your ass can't break 400. Let's face it, human pal, it's time to lay down (or sit, roll over, etc.) and enjoy the doggie-drinkin' parade.