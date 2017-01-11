The Best IPAs We Drank at This Year's Great American Beer Festival

6%, American IPA

Santa Rosa, California

If you drink this and expect an RR beer like Pliny the Elder with 100 IBUs and 8%... this is not that. Hell, it's possible you might not even think it's an IPA on your first sip. That's not a bad thing. It ends up being a mostly sessionable wet-hop beer that clocks in at 6%. Definitely worth seeking out if you're a Russian River fan.

9.1%, DIPA

Anaheim, California

Put your nose up to this beer and expect to get hit in the face by flowery notes, like a Broadway star being showered with roses during the curtain call. The beer gets even better once you pour it down your throat. It's like drinking a magical pine forest, but not the scary kind.