The 33 Hottest IPAs in America Right Now

"IPAs are so hot right now!" That sentence is so 1996. And 2018. And probably 2030, if we make it that far. As long as craft beer has been a thing, IPAs have dominated, bringing drinkers in flocks to their favorite beer bars, turning naysayers into beer snobs, and sending rabid collectors across state lines. Which makes picking the best IPAs quite a task, especially in the summer: The best at any given time can be mainstays, one-offs, and everything in between. To keep our bead on this ever-moving target, we’ve assembled a crack team of beer experts from throughout the country to name what they deem to be the most attention-worthy IPAs at this very moment. We will revisit the list in the months to come to add new beers and subtract the ones lost to time, so that you always have your finger on the proverbial IPA pulse. Raise a glass. It’s a good time to be an IPA lover. It always is.
About that panel: We’ve divided the country into four sections and selected our favorite experts for each. In the Northeast, we have longtime Thrillist writer and owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. Zach Mack. Taking reins in the South is legendary beer scribe and journalist Ale Sharpton. The Midwest is in the able hands of former editor at DRAFT Magazine and current staff writer for The Takeout, Kate Bernot. And bringing up the west is Ezra Johnson-Greenough, founder of Portland Beer Week and The New School beer blog.
La Cumbre Project Dank
Albuquerque, New Mexico
7.5%
Distribution: Most western states -- use their beer locator tool here
The highest-rated IPA coming out of New Mexico according to Beer Advocate is La Cumbre Brewing Project Dank. The only thing is that the recipe changes with each iteration, making it an ever-evolving hop project that showcases different hops and hopping techniques. It’s essentially a brewers' experiment, a tool for hop education, and a surprise of hop insanity for the drinkers. -- EJG
Tired Hands Alien Church IPA
Ardmore, Pennsylvania
7%
Distribution: The Northwest
They’ve been called controversial, innovators, and everything in between, but the one thing you can’t call Tired Hands is unpopular. Today, many of their beers have become the blueprint that many follow in a hunt to create a dank, turbid masterpiece like Alien Church (which, we will admit, is a combination of adjectives we never thought we would be able to sensible smash together). The bright flavors and aromas of grapefruit, pine, Champagne, and tropical fruit give way to a pleasingly dry finish that never veers into overly bitter territory. -- ZM
Block 15 Brewing Sticky Hands
Corvallis, Oregon
8.1%
Distribution: Oregon and Washington
Oregonians can't get enough of this sticky icky IPA full of wet lupulin-packed hops from the Pacific Northwest. It’s no surprise that this college town brewery was inspired by that resiny dankness when they crafted this aromatic gem that beer bars and bottle shops can barely keep in stock. Always fresh, juicy, and dank at the same time, Sticky Hands is available in 16-ounce cans and multiple editions are released throughout the year. A recent poll on Block 15’s Facebook means the return of the extra-tropical juicy Tropical Slam edition, one of four alternate variations. -- EJG
Burial Surf Wax
Asheville, North Carolina
6.8%
Distribution: North Carolina, Georgia, and New York
Surf Wax’s masterful fusion of Mosaic, Centennial, Citra, and Columbus hops solidifies why Burial has regal status in one of the most revered beer cities in the nation. During the current wave of Northeastern-inspired sippers, the now year-round Wax incorporates some of the popular style’s juiciness and haze but still proudly throws up a “W” hand sign for a West Coast IPA designation by giving our palates a semi-dry, crisp finish enhanced by aggressive notes of pine. The popping artwork by David Paul Seymour is a welcomed bonus. -- AS
Toppling Goliath King Sue
Decorah, Iowa
8%
Distribution: Most of the Midwest, plus Georgia and some of New England -- use their beer locator tool here
If you’ve love PsuedoSue, you can imagine the appeal of her all-grown-up big brother, a wallop of a double IPA packing a massive Citra hop punch. All of the Citra calling cards -- mango, orange, lime, pineapple -- are there, with a beefed-up ABV and double the IBUs. Fans in Rhode Island and Massachusetts are in luck, as the Iowa-based Toppling Goliath chose those two states as the most recent in its steady distribution expansion. -- KB
Lupulin Brewing Hooey
Big Lake, Minnesota
6.2%
Distribution: Minnesota, Michigan, and North Dakota
This juicy little number took the Twin Cities by storm this winter. When it hit draft lines at one popular beer bar in Minneapolis, the bar’s owner tells me every customer’s reaction was: “Who? What? Give me more of that!” Six hops -- Citra, Mosaic, Simcoe, Amarillo, Mandarina Bavaria, and El Dorado -- are woven together in a way that’s complex but not muddled, making Hooey a something-for-everyone crowd pleaser. It’s only been canned since November 2017, and sees distribution mostly around Minneapolis and Duluth. Or, if you can't find it, get it straight from the source at Lupulin’s Big Lake, Minnesota taproom. -- KB
Maine Beer Lunch
Freeport, Maine
7%
Distribution: The Northwest and Midwest -- use their beer locator tool here
It’s not often the case that your state’s namesake brewery also happens to churn out some of the best stuff within your borders, but in the case of Maine, it certainly is. Lunch has risen as a star among stars in a place very crowded with widely adored beers. We’re pretty sure the brewery’s devotion to using the best ingredients and tightly controlling shipping and freshness of their products make this balanced, bright, citrusy IPA like running into a friend you’re only lucky to see just often enough. The brewery’s commitment to the environment is just a sweet bonus. -- ZM
Foam Brewers Pavement Imperial IPA
Burlington, Vermont
8.2%
Distribution: Vermont
A beer writer’s relationship with Vermont is a complicated one. It’s not so much the sheer volume of good beer there is to document, but more so the fact that as soon as it feels like you have a solid grasp on what’s happening in the state, a buzzy young upstart brewery like Foam will come along and make tidal waves. That’s probably why even though the flavors of their beloved Pavement -- mango, passionfruit, lime, and papaya -- may not be a good indicator of Vermont’s climate, it still stands as an exemplary IPA in a state awash in world-famous IPAs. -- ZM
Creature Comforts Tropicália
Athens, Georgia
6.6%
Distribution: Georgia
Even though this phenomenal IPA has Georgians running in a frenzy every time its released since this is the only state it’s available, anyone truly fond of this style nationwide wants to get their hands on a can. The name already induces drool at the thought of a flavor profile bursting with pineapple, melon, grapefruit, and oranges, and guess what? It delivers, but remarkably not overly sweet. It’s the perfect segue for naysayers of this style thanks to its balance, crushability, citrusy nose, and gorgeous dark-orange appearance to further seduce anyone who comes across it. -- AS
Civil Society Fresh
Jupiter, Florida
6.2%
Distribution: Florida
Florida is steadily garnering mounting respect from beer advocates throughout the US, and the IPA-happy Civil Society is a big part of the reason why. It may be small in production numbers and physical size, but in just over two years this brewery is now rolling with the big dogs, especially with its flagship brew simply titled Fresh. Extra hazy, medium-bodied, straw-colored, and showing no reservations when it comes tropical notes of mango, orange, and pineapple, anyone craving for a New England-style IPA in the Sunshine State will become a Civil Society groupie in no time. -- AS
Pipeworks Ninja vs. Unicorn
Chicago, Illinois
8%
Distribution: 8 states nationwide -- use their beer locator tool here
In between collaborating with Run the Jewels, cranking out crazy-ass marshmallow/baklava/mint truffle stouts, and designing some of the raddest can art in the Midwest, Chicago-based Pipeworks steadily brews up this craveable unfiltered DIPA. The light body shoves the trio of Citra, Simcoe, and Columbus hops to the fore, letting the oily orange skin and dank white onion notes steamroll over the surrendering malts. Unlike some of the other beers on this list, Ninja vs. Unicorn sees regular releases and can be found on shelves... for the few minutes before it’s snapped up. -- KB
Old Nation M-43
Williamston, Michigan
6.8%
Distribution: Michigan
It’s not hyperbolic to call this beer a game-changer for Williamston, Michigan’s Old Nation Brewing. Prior to the debut of this pillowy-soft, tropical haze bomb in April 2017, the brewery at times struggled to find a fan base. But thanks to M-43, its brewers can hardly keep up with demand. A quartet of Calypso, Simcoe, Citra, and Amarillo hops lend tropical appeal to this year-round release, which credits malted oats for its memorably soft mouthfeel. -- KB
NoDa Hop, Drop 'N Roll
Charlotte, North Carolina
7.2%
Distribution: North Carolina
There are a handful of beers throughout the country that craft drinkers consider must-haves to purchase in freight capacities, and NoDa’s Hop, Drop ‘N Roll IPA is undoubtedly one of them. Hop lovers will appreciate the amount of cone love this brew packs thanks to overzealous amounts of Amarillo, Citra, Warrior, Centennial, and Chinook varieties doused throughout its creation. Marketed with a clever name and captivating 16-ounce can sold throughout Queen City, Hop Drop’s the total package. Its expansive new brewery will have numerous other hop-forward selections to try as well, but Drop’s World Beer Cup Gold bling in the American-Style IPA category further justifies why it’s the breadwinner and, simply put, no joke. -- AS
Lamplighter Rabbit Rabbit DIPA
Cambridge, Massachusetts
8.5%
Distribution: Massachusetts
Call it a soft spot for breweries that can expertly execute a wide range of styles, a commitment to well-educated staff, and an approachable air from start to finish, but there’s a lot to like about Lamplighter. The fledgling Cambridge brewery has already expanded their tasting room barely a year into operations to accommodate the huge crowds, and beers like Rabbit Rabbit are part of the reason why. When you get your hands on a can, expect balanced but bright flavors of pink Starburst, orange zest, papaya, and tropical fruit. -- ZM
Bearded Iris Homestyle
Nashville, Tennessee
6%
Distribution: Tennessee and Kentucky
If a hop head hits up Music City for a visit and does not make it by Bearded Iris, their trip is simply incomplete. This brewery is doing its best to keep up with the local demand, particularly for its most popular IPA, the single-hopped Homestyle, because, well, it's bordering on world-class status. An impressive balancing act of pine, pepper, biscuit notes, and citrus fruit properties courtesy of the Mosaic hop, this hazy New England-style IPA will hopefully answer the prayers of surrounding Southern imbibers and make its way across state lines soon. And to keep their blossoming legion of fans happy, Iris has rewarded them a Double Homestyle version at 8.2% ABV, along with six other IPAs currently on tap, a few imperial stouts, and some upcoming sours. Cowboy boots are optional. -- AS
Stone Brewing Scorpion Bowl IPA
Escondido, California
7.5%
Distribution: Nationwide -- see their beer locator tool here
One of California’s largest breweries still puts out some of the best IPAs on the planet and has proven they can still produce hot new hits with the introduction of Scorpion Bowl IPA. How does Stone -- already is known almost exclusively for IPAs -- keep it fresh? They set out to make an IPA with fruit but instead decided to create a beer that tasted like it was fruited without ever adding it. Stone compares it to a desert-island beer with floral and citrus notes from Mosaic, Loral, and Mandarina Bavaria hops. Even better, you can get it in 22oz bottles and on draft nationwide. -- EJG
Mother Road Brewing Tower Station
Flagstaff, Arizona
7.3%
Distribution: Arizona
Continuing in a tradition of Route 66-inspired beers, Mother Road Brewing has put its first beer into cans and Arizonan’s can't get enough of it. Mother Road stops short of calling their Tower Station a NE-style or hazy beer but does drop keywords like “unfiltered” and “pineapple." They back this up with tangerine and orange citrus and a pale body that lets the hops speak loudly. It’s a triumphant bridge between west coast and east coast into a midwest package. Making matters even cooler, Tower Station comes in 16oz cans that you can “drop the top” on by removing the whole top of the can to simulate drinking out of a glass and getting the full effect of that juicy hop aroma. -- EJG
Beachwood Brewing Thrillseeker IPA
Huntington Beach, California
7.1%
Distribution: California and Colorado
A true and increasingly rare West Coast-style IPA and has been a favorite and flagship beer for the fledgling Beachwood Brewing. What makes Thrillseeker IPA so hot right now is that it’s now available in a double dry hopped version in 16oz cans. The new packaging and fresh look has a new generation of beer geeks finding it’s uber fresh flavor with notes of classic citrus and pine with just a hint of tropical flavors. It’s a great time to rediscover this 99 IBU hop bomb that now tastes better than ever, not the least because of cans that keep the hop oils in and the light out. -- EJG
Weldwerks Brewing Juicy Bits
Greeley, Colorado
6.7%
Distribution: Colorado
From one of the hottest new Colorado breweries comes one of the most buzzed-about New England-style hazy IPAs. Two-year-old Weldwerks Brewing is located outside of Fort Collins in Greeley, Colorado, yet still manages to have beer geeks lining up for can releases of Juicy Bits and the special Double Dry Hopped Juicy Bits. The brewers go so far as to adjust the water chemistry and use higher-protein malts along with the tropical, juicy Mosaic, Citra, and El Dorado hops for a soft, smooth mouthfeel, like your drinking pulpy fresh-squeezed hop juice. -- EJG
Fair State Mirror Universe
Minneapolis, Minnesota
7%
Distribution: Minnesota
First brewed in January, this double dry-hopped hazy IPA is brewed with Citra, Mosaic, and El Dorado hops, plus the additions of wheat and oats in the grain bill for softness and a boost in body. A Minnesota beer bar says that since it put this beer on draft, it’s sold four times what other (really tasty) IPAs sell. It’s so popular, it even has its own hashtag: #donthazemebro. Luckily for those who want to share the haze, Minneapolis-based Fair State is finally canning it in tallboy four-packs.
Tree House Julius Charlton, Massachusetts
6.8%
Distribution: Brewery exclusive
There are few breweries anywhere in the country -- let alone New England -- that have been able to drum up as much hype as Tree House. Thanks to a recently completed expansion, it has finally become *that much easier* to get your hands on a few cans of their flagship IPA, Julius. Not that there’s not plenty to love in their entire lineup: It’s just that this beer has played a huge part in establishing the current haze-craze culture. Expect all those bright flavors of passionfruit, mango, and citrus when you crack a coveted fresh can. -- ZM
Finback/J. Wakefield Smooth Beats Miami
New York, New York
6.2%
Distribution: New York
Every once in a while, an IPA comes along that is not at all like the others. Smooth Beats Miami is just such a beer: It eschews the dank hop profiles and juicy, citrus pith haze of its kin for a creamy palate of coconut goodness that is as reinvigorating and refreshing as a spring break trip to the Sunshine State. This is far from the only collaboration that these two wunderkind breweries have put out together, but the fact that they’re offering repeat batches at least twice a year now is proof that something is sticking with this one. It is the humble opinion of this writer that if you can’t find even a little bit of joy in this, you might be taking your beer a little too seriously. -- ZM
Trillium Keytar Bear DIPA
Boston, Massachusetts
8.6%
Distribution: Massachusetts
Outside of the Naked Cowboy, there aren’t many buskers who can claim to have made it to celebrity status. That’s not the case in Boston, where a repurposed Ted Halloween costume has turned an anonymous performer into a local piano-toting star whose regaling of T commuters has earned him his very own eponymous beer. Made with lactose, honey, and vanilla, this DIPA has the brightness your summer palate craves but with enough body to be more moving than a perfectly timed cover of “Africa” by Toto. And like all things Boston-centric, it is quaint but stands on its own merits. -- ZM
Hill Farmstead Abner
Greensboro, Vermont
8%
Distribution: Brewery exclusive
Warm weather in New England brings a few annual traditions, including the narrow window of humanly tolerable beach weather, daily Del’s lemonade cravings, and mood swings based on the Red Sox’s performance. It also means the return of weekend road trips, where you’re all the more likely to make to the Northeast Kingdom to actually pick up this insanely sought-after beer for yourself. This DIPA (named for founding brewmaster Shaun Hill’s great grandfather) is a standout in a portfolio of standout beers, masterfully balanced with a bright American hop bill that bring those beautifully citrus flavors and aromas. It’s well worth the drive… or at least calling in that favor to have a loving friend bring you back a fresh growler. -- ZM
Three Taverns Rowdy and Proud
Decatur, Georgia
6.0%
Distribution: Georgia
Undoubtedly, the biggest phenomenon in Georgia capital’s entertainment sector is its MLS team, the Atlanta United. Well it’s one thing for Decatur, Georgia’s Three Taverns to support the fanbase with a beer called Rowdy and Proud (which is also rocking the team’s colors on its can), but it’s another to craft a juicy IPA that’s actually delicious. Boasting bursts of citrus and melon with a slight haze, it’s a crushable 6% for the rabid tailgaters’ mass consumption prior to game time at Mercedes Stadium. -- AS
New Belgium Hemperor
Asheville, North Carolina
7.0%
Distribution: Nationwide -- use their beer locator tool here
First off, the name is gangster. It tells you exactly what this beer is: pure hemp. As soon as its poured, the amount of dank in its aroma in unprecedented; it immediately has folks in the room looking around to see who is lighting up. Add the earthy, hemp-tasting qualities with the malty backbone, chestnut color profile, and 7% potency justifies their now trademarked “HPA” style. And yeah, even though New Belgium is big with brewing fortresses in Fort Collins and in my region, Asheville, they still have the moxie to produce this liquid blunt. Sip, sip pass. -- AS
Green Bench Sunshine City
St. Petersburg, Florida
6.8%
Distribution: 21 states, including Florida, Colorado, New York, Illinois, and Alaska
Florida has really made it a priority to let the nation know that they can brew some legit IPAs too, and the Sunshine City perfectly sheds light on their brewing talent. Double dry-hopped with a trio of hops known to deliver the fruity dominance you would yearn for while chilling in the Sunshine State -- Azacca, Citra, and Mosaic -- this IPA hits the refresh button with every pour. -- AS
Transient Artisan Ales The Juice Is Loose
Bridgman, Michigan
8%
Distribution: Brewery exclusive
The sleepy lake town of Bridgman, Michigan, is ground zero for one of the Midwest’s best-loved IPAs, a hazy-juicy double IPA packed with passionfruit and sweet tangerine flavors. It’s definitely a departure from Transient’s early reputation as a brewery focused on oak-aged and wild-fermented beers. But hopheads are making the road trip from Chicago to pick up fresh cans, proving they don’t mind the shift in focus one bit. -- KB
Fulton 300
Minneapolis, Minnesota
7%
Distribution: Minnesota
Fear not, haze-fatigued hop seekers, there is a West Coast-style IPA on this list. Fulton originally brewed this beer to celebrate the 300th batch at its Minneapolis brewery and have now brought it into the fold year round. Simple pilsner malt paves a clear path for an onslaught of Mosaic hops, which also contribute a make-IPAs-bitter-again 74 IBUs. A single-hop standout, it’s a reminder of why brewers are still so enamored with this tropical fruity varietal. -- KB
Hop Butcher For The World Galaxy Bowl
Darien, Illinois
8%
Distribution: The Chicagoland area
Pineapple. Nectarine. Mango. All the fruit aromas and flavors drinkers love from Galaxy hops get doubled up in this dry-hopped New England-style double IPA from Chicago’s Hop Butcher For The World. Among the brewery’s stellar IPA lineup, this particular one stands out for packing a smoothie’s worth of tropical and sunny citrus fruit into a compact 8% lupulin freight train. But it’s a velvet-gloved hop fist: all soft, smooth body and a whisper-quiet finish. -- KB
Hopworks Urban Brewery Totally Chill Hazy IPA
Portland, Oregon
6%
Distribution: California, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Idaho, and Alaska
The sustainability darlings and hop-crazed brewers at Hopworks have long been dialing in the haze craze with a series of juicy beers before settling on Totally Chill Hazy IPA as a new seasonal. Fans of that juicy NE-style IPA won’t be disappointed with the pineapple and mango notes coming off the hop aroma on this draft and canned offering. Even chiller, Hopworks plans to put out a “Fresh Hop” version of Totally Chill this fall during the annual hop harvest. -- EJG
Fort George 3-Way IPA
Astoria, Oregon
7.2%
Distribution: Western states: use their beer finder tool here
This annual canned and draft beer release is a different affair between Fort George Brewery and two other breweries who come together to make sweet, sweet hoppy goodness. This year's all-star lineup is Seattle’s Holy Mountain Brewing and San Diego based Modern Times, who have collaborated with those Goonies in Astoria on a big juicy, hazy IPA that have the kids running off on a treasure hunt to find these bad boys. -- EJG
Ex Novo Brewing Not Too Brite
Portland, Oregon
7%
Distribution: Western coast and New Mexico
Community-minded (and nonprofit-benefiting) Portland brewers Ex Novo have been on top of the hazy IPA game as of late. The brewery's most recent major IPA release is the return of the massively popular Not Too Brite, a double-dry hopped juicy/hazy IPA. This one brags right on the can that the brewers used 5lbs per barrel of the white-hot hop varieties Citra, Mosaic, El Dorado, and elusive Galaxy hops. It’s like a tropical storm up in this brew, which you can find on draft and in 16oz cans and four-packs. -- EJG
