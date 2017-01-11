The 20 Most Popular K-Cups, Ranked

K-Cups are practically inescapable these days. They've invaded every office, every lazy human's kitchen counter, and half of the aisle space at all suburban Bed Bath & Beyond locations. Hell, even staunch environmentalists desperate for caffeine have compromised their morals and used a K-Cup at some point.

And nearly every brand is making a single-serving coffee pod these days. Starbucks? Check. Dunkin' Donuts? You betcha. Even Cinnabon, the maker of mall food court cinnamon rolls, makes K-Cups. But with hundreds of coffee K-Cups out there -- and at least a few dozen in your office pantry -- which one's really worth the (minimal) time?