Animal House. Old School. The Bad News Bears. Road Trip. What do these movies all have in common? They’re likely to appear in the comments section below -- along with a dozen or so other movies about hard-partying people -- preceded by “you forgot.”

But I didn’t. This isn’t a list just concerned with movies in which beer is consumed, though every one of these films contains ample beer drinking. They’re movies that revolve around beer. Maybe beer is the movie’s McGuffin. Maybe the movie is set in the brewing world, or plays such a supporting role that it can’t be denied. With that set of criteria (and eliminating documentaries, with respect to Beer Wars), the field became surprisingly narrow (and surprisingly shitty, actually). These are the 13 best beer movies of all time. Did we forget something? Probably. But that’s what the comments are for (and see, I already got you started there).