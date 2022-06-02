The Best Natural Wines You Should Drink This Summer

As the sun’s rays begin to make their warm return, so too do the drinks of summertime. Hard seltzers are a popular go-to. Lighter beers, too—why reinvent the sudsy wheel? But it’s the increasingly beloved natural wine that people like Andrea Jaramillo are pouring year-round.

Jaramillo is a self-described non-somm, as in a not formally trained sommelier, whose curiosity and passion for the natural stuff has birthed Mas Vino Please on TikTok with nearly 30,000 followers, a freshly minted Mas Vino Please podcast, and a newsletter of the same name.

“Over the last two years, I just taught myself everything I wanted to know about it,” she says, and it took off from there. “I feel like people felt disconnected because they thought they needed some kind of class or education or certification. No, you don’t need any of that. You just need a love for it.” (If you want a smart, but conversational explainer on what orange, or skin contact, wine is, exactly, then Jaramillo’s Mas Vino Please is your go-to!)

The California native grew up in a wine-loving family, so when she moved back to LA in 2018, a time that felt like natural wine’s second wave, Jaramillo wanted to dig into what terms like “natural” and “biodynamic” really meant. That she had a background in environmental justice and public health nonprofit work spurred her on curiosity.

“Ways we can be more sustainable, ways we can build healthier communities—for me, that’s the ethos behind natural wine, I think, as a movement,” says Jaramillo. Producers who are paying labor fairly, who are treating the land well, and overall making something that’s not loaded with a bunch of additives are among the things she takes into consideration when sharing wine intel with her followers. Still, Jaramillo concedes, natural wine is just plain fun.

“Even though they have a beautiful story, at the end of the day, it’s really just grape juice,” she laughs.

With fun adult grape juice in mind, Jaramillo shares some natural wine recommendations that are made for sunny weather. She has a pick for almost any summer occasion, from camping trips to pool sessions to just simply hanging out with a porch pounder—industry speak for a light-bodied wine that’s sometimes large format, often affordable, and always approachable.