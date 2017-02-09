The Best New Beers You Should Drink This Year

Movie lovers keep an eye on what's about to be released later in the year. They revel in each new film's announcement and get excited to see it. So if you love beer, why are you still buying the same damn brew every time you go shopping? You're drinking the craft equivalent of Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel year after year after year! It's time to get excited about the new beers coming out this year.

We got the lowdown on all the beers to be released throughout 2017 that you're going to want to pick up. From Belgians to sours to fruit beers aged in gosh dang maple barrels, here are the beers to get excited about in 2017.