Our Favorite Non-Alcoholic Canned Cocktails

At the end of a seemingly never ending work day, you want to sip a delicious cocktail—but not necessarily get a buzz. While there are plenty of great non-alcoholic spirits on the market that can be shaken or stirred into a zero-proof drink, there’s also something to be said about the added convenience of ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages that are as simple as popping a top.

Thanks to the rapidly growing non-alcoholic beverage industry, there’s been a boom of boozeless RTD beverages that emulate canned cocktails, beer, and wine. Some have a focus on wellness with ingredients like adaptogens and CBD, and some are just straight up delicious. All of the convenience and none of the hangover, what’s not to love?

You don’t have to participate in Dry January to enjoy these concoctions. Keep them on hand for gatherings (at least one of your guests will appreciate the delicious booze-free option, we promise) or for your own casual enjoyment. Here are the must-try non-alcoholic RTD beverages you can sip right now.