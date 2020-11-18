Pop Bottles Without the Alcohol This Holiday Season

The holidays are coming, and between the ongoing, surging pandemic and the political tension of a transition of power, you might want to reach for the booze. No judgment; everyone’s trying to get by as best as they can this year. But if you’re worried that your stress drinking is becoming a problem and want to cut back or stop altogether, you can still enjoy delicious beverages.

With a few dry Januarys under our belt and many people shifting to some form of cannabis over alcohol, the mocktail industry has really blossomed in recent years. Some options are completely zero-proof, others have been dealcoholized, typically to an A.B.V. below 0.5% (think kombucha levels here), and there’s even a brand that offers a unique, natural buzz. However they arrive at the destination, these drinks are finally, actually good.

Whether you’re newly sober, cutting back, or getting ahead on your New Year’s resolutions, here are the best ways to imbibe all the way to 2021.