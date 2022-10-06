Everything We’re Drinking This Sober October

Once upon a time, I tossed back consequence-free tequila shots and stayed out till the wee hours of the morning. If you thought I was going to end that sentence with but then I grew up, you’re mistaken. “Once upon a time” was last week, but those tequila shots are no longer so consequence-free.

As we age, so do our hangovers. The greasy BEC from my corner bodega isn’t quite as effective as when I was 22, and the negative effects of alcohol can take on all sorts of forms. Even if your intake is completely under control, booze can affect your mental (anxiety!) and physical health (poor sleep!).

In the last few years, the so-called sober curious movement has risen among people who want to be more thoughtful about how they consume alcohol, and non-alcoholic drinks culture as a whole has evolved enormously. These developments don’t curtail anyone’s freedom to drink what they want, of course; they merely encourage us to reevaluate the ways many of us have been taught by society to mindlessly fill up our glasses once the clock strikes 5 pm.

Sober October—a month much like the more mainstream Dry January—is in the same vein. For some, it’s a chance to take a closer look at their relationship with alcohol, while for others it's merely a reset. One the CDC says we really need. The agency defines “moderate drinking” as two or fewer drinks in a day for men, and one or fewer drinks for women.

And so, this year, I’ve decided to embrace Sober October and forego booze for the month. But, as someone who spends much of her days writing about alcohol, I wanted a substitute. Something to keep the social experience alive. Enter: mocktails, alcohol-removed wine, NA IPAs, and aperitifs.