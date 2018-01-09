The Best Drinking Neighborhoods in the Country

In theory, ANY neighborhood can be a drinking neighborhood provided you have a few bucks and a flask and/or paper bag. But what separates the truly special, worthy-of-capitalization Drinking Neighborhoods from the merely lower-case-worthy drinking neighborhoods? Sheer quantity of bars? The overall quality of said bars? The ability to waltz from a palm-draped tiki bar to a tap-laden brewpub to an iconic dive bar while your Fitbit barely even notices that you’ve moved?
In the end, while taking quality, quantity, and variety into account, what really sets the best drinking 'hoods apart is that feeling that you're having an imbibing experience that you couldn't quite be having anyplace else. In these neighborhoods, these are the best places to live that feeling.
Allentown
Buffalo, New York
Looking for the best night out of your life, where you'll eat well, drink better, and make at least half a dozen new friends? Wait out the winter, friend, then get yourself to Buffalo. Specifically to Allentown, a neighborhood that will dismantle your misconceptions of this city. Situated right near the city's sprawling new medical campus, bars are packed with young professionals, college kids, and a smattering of artists just to keep it interesting. Gabriel's Gate has, according to some, the best wings in the city, and this unassuming spot stays crowded with drinkers long after they've finished their food. Down the street at Allen Burger Venture, food becomes secondary after dinnertime to the extensive selection of craft beers. Past those calorie-packing spots, you can enjoy live jazz with your drinks at Allen Street Hardware and Café, or sip wine in the cozy brick confines of Just Vino. Then there's the must-hit Founding Fathers, a presidential-themed bar full of executive branch artifacts with an owner-bartender who'll spit presidential trivia while he pours your drink. But no night in Allentown is complete without a stop at The Old Pink. Buffalo's landmark dive is a graffiti-covered institution where a cross-section of the friendliest drinkers you'll ever meet converge to end the night. Bars here close at 4am, and the last hour absolutely must be spent at Pink. As one local told me, "It's where the best stories you'll ever have in Buffalo start." -- Matt Meltzer
Ballard
Seattle, Washington
With a dozen-ish breweries in the neighborhood, Ballard's beer alone could qualify it for this list, from the old-school Maritime Pacific (around since 1990) to the newly opened Obec, which joins national award winners like Reuben's Brews and local favorites Stoup. But even for mass-market beer drinkers, there's no place better to drink than Ballard's salty old saloons. These throwbacks to its fishing village days show a glimpse of life before it turned into a trendy boomtown: The Sloop Tavern, Ballard Smoke Shop, and Hattie's Hat. These dive bars stand strong, even as they get interspersed with top-notch cocktail bars like Hazelwood and the Gerald; tiki bars -- both vegan (No Bones Beach Club) and not (Hotel Albatross); and restaurants with surprisingly good cocktail menus, such as the Sexton, Stoneburner, and Moshi Moshi. And, perhaps owing to that outsider, fisherperson spirit, Ballard still caters to drinkers of all types: Skee-Ball players at King's Hardware, gourmet snackers at Barnacle, and even those who like to pedal from bar to bar on the Cycle Saloon. -- Naomi Tomky
Beale Street
Memphis, Tennessee
As much as we love a carefully crafted cocktail, there's also something magical about a Jell-O shot syringe purchased from a scantily clad sidewalk vendor. Beale Street is without a doubt the most hedonistic 'hood on this list, but the liberal open-container policy isn't the only reason Beale boasts a rep as the most visited strip in all of Tennessee. Music lovers can pay tribute at B.B. King's Blues Club or at the Jerry Lee Lewis' Cafe, but at any given time you're just as likely to hear a revelatory solo at a hole-in-the-wall bar or even a makeshift alley stage. Admittedly, you might end up with the same replaceable cover band, but the pours are strong enough and the history deep enough to forgive a half-baked rendition of "Ain't No Sunshine." It's the type of street you want to roll deep on, especially when confronting massive challenges like Silky O'Sullivan's rum-fueled Diver Bucket or a neon daiquiri from Wet Willie's. But since we are adults after all, we suggest ending the evening with a civilized absinthe cocktail at the King's Palace Cafe's Absinthe Room or trekking a block north to the Blind Bear. -- Dan Gentile
Bay View
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
It kind of goes without saying that Milwaukee's best drinking neighborhood knows its booze. Honestly, if you start out early playing some shuffleboard and enjoying the ridiculous beer selection at Burnhearts, there's a chance you might never leave, but you should! You still have to explore the beer and sausage delights to be had at The Vanguard, the cocktail excellence of Boone & Crockett (their take on a brandy Old Fashioned is incredible), and the also-ridiculous beer selection at Sugar Maple. If you're the kind of person who can't decide between drinks and dessert, At Random has an encyclopedia of boozy ice cream drinks and decor and servers that do not appear to have changed since the '60s. If you want to try something completely unique, Dock 18 is a highly experimental cocktail bar (ahem, lab) in an industrial building that represents a collab between the mad flavor geniuses at Bittercube and the excellent boutique distilling of Twisted Path. Also, there is a dive bar on just about every corner, but if you're the discerning type you could do worse than a night of board games and pinball at Blackbird Bar. -- Matt Lynch
CBD/Warehouse District
New Orleans, Louisiana
It's tough to single out the best drinking neighborhood in a city literally built by booze, so we went with our gut. And our gut say, skip the tourist-laden French Quarter: The Central Business District (and the neighboring Warehouse District) is where it's at. This rectangular chunk of Downtown is known for its hotels and, more importantly, for its hotel bars. Behold the best of the best: Alto, a poolside oasis perched atop the Ace Hotel; the Catahoula Hotel's sleekly designed Catahoula Pisco Bar; the AC Hotel's chill Euro-style AC Lounge; the cozy, low-key Q&C Bar at the Q&C Hotel; the Roosevelt Hotel's epically historic Sazerac Bar and snazzy Fountain Lounge, known for its fat wine list and live music; Monkey Board, the Troubadour Hotel's graffiti-strewn hipster haven in the sky; and Top Chef alum Nina Compton's Caribbean charmer Compere Lapin, stationed inside the Old No. 77 Hotel and helmed by badass barkeep Abigail Gullo. Beyond the boutique, there's Seaworthy, where delectable seafood meets inventive tiki-leaning cocktails; NOSH (aka New Orleans Social House) for music and real-deal daiquiris; Sac-a-Lait, an oyster bar with a bangin' happy hour and a talented, whiskey-savvy staff; and Maypop, where the cocktails mirror the so-crazy-it-just-might-work Southeast Asian-Cajun fusion cuisine. Still thirsty? If all else fails, Chucks and Circle Bar, the area's top two dive bars, are sure to cure what ails you (especially if that ailment is sobriety). -- Meredith Heil
Cesar Chavez Street
Austin, Texas
These days most true Austinites steer clear of Rainey Street's converted bungalow bars unless they're wearing boat shoes, looking for a husband wearing boat shoes, or hungry for Via 313 pizza and Texas beer from Craft Pride. The bar scene's been migrating east for a decade now, but the newest territory claimed for nightlife is Cesar Chavez Street. Crawling east from IH-35, the first stop is Cenote, a coffee shop with a surprisingly solid wine list. Bufalina's pizza is their main draw, but the bar is a sleeper space for beer and wine. Across the street, EastSide Tavern pairs barbecue with their cocktails, or if you'd rather take beer with your brisket, the Quickie Pickie and La Barbecue recently joined forces to offer legit Texas 'cue and a wet-hopped IPA. Brooklyn import Weather Up's patio is a delight in spring (and their intimate booths make for excellent date spots), but the true sign that the 'hood reached critical mass is the corner of Adam L Chapa Sr Street. With a triumvirate including not-quite-divey Stay Gold, divey Drinks Lounge, and cozier but still hard-partying Craftsman, there's a solid drinking option in every direction. And anyone who's walked out of those bars at 2am will tell you there's no worse/best decision than Las Cazuelas, a requisite late night taco pilgrimage that's often regrettable, but always irresistible. -- DG
Chinatown
Honolulu, Hawaii
One of the most fascinating things about visiting Hawaii is the thought of Honolulu as an actual city. You know, a place where people complain about traffic, worry about what school districts, and tie one on after work. Chinatown, located just off downtown Honolulu, is a historic drinking neighborhood that gives a little glimpse into what real life is like in paradise, with a roundup of bars as good as any city on the mainland. Honolulu isn't exactly long on space, and Chinatown makes the most of its commercial spaces where some its best bars pull double duty. Family-run Pig and the Lady is one of the most popular Vietnamese restaurants in the city, but at night mama's food recipes give way to the younger generation's mezcal creations. Daytime coffee house Manifest turns into an impressive whiskey bar at night. Craft beer haven Bar35 pairs its 200+ craft beers with gourmet fusion pizzas, if dinner is all you want. Beyond that, you can find a laid-back, luxurious wine-sipping experience on the leather couches at Tchin Tchin, or visit the oldest bar in the islands at Smith's Union, as close to a landmark dive as you'll find in Honolulu. Laying it back even further, Proof Public House is full of pool tables, pizza, and PBR, so you can experience Honolulu with a crowd that's probably a lot like your friends back home. -- MM
Corktown
Detroit, Michigan
Detroit's spent years since the recession punching its way back into vibrancy like Joe Louis smacking a rival around, and food and drink has played a huge part, especially in Corktown, which has risen from rough-and-tumble to one of the great boozer destinations of the Midwest. Detroit's always been a drinking city, and Corktown embodies both the old-guard, blue-collar dive culture and the new wave of hipsterfication that has come to thrive in the city. Batch Brewing has joined Michigan's lineage of great breweries, and the nano also has a heart of gold thanks to its feel-good tap, from which each pour of its great beer pairs with a charitable donation. Sugar House is the granddaddy of the Detroit craft cocktail world, serving up classics and mixologist experiments, while former pawnshop Gold Cash Gold pairs its cocktails with legendary pickle-brined fried chicken. But Nancy Whiskey, a pre-Prohibition dive, anchors it all, having survived a fire, riots, and everything else the past 115 years has thrown at it. If Detroit was a bar, it'd be Nancy Whiskey: rough around the edges, but stubbornly resilient and friendly in a gruff way. That such a scene grew around it is a testament to Corktown's boozy prowess, and the neighborhood now stands as a pure distillate of what Detroit has always been, and what it will become. -- Andy Kryza
Crossroads
Kansas City, Missouri
This modest Midwestern mainstay just might just be the best booze city you've never considered. And with its network of elevated cocktail dens, up and coming craft distilleries and breweries, music venues and loaded beer bars, Crossroads is the place to be. For cocktails, choose from hipster-approved SoT's -- known for its experimental, tiki-leaning sippers and dreamy back garden -- the swank, subterranean neo-speakeasy Manifesto, or James Beard Award semifinalist Jill Cockson's ambitious newcomer Swordfish Tom's, where every ice cube comes embossed with the spot's fishy logo. You can drink quality bourbon straight from the classically styled source at Tom's Town Distilling Co., the city's first legal distillery since Prohibition, or sip locally sourced gin inside a 19th-century stable house at Lifted Spirits. Beer geeks should check out Double Shift Brewing's approachable lineup before downing imperial stout and a rabbit pot pie at the chef-driven gastropub BLVD Tavern, while winos can get their fancy fix at Tannin Wine Bar & Kitchen. You can find the local college set washing down burgers and 75-cent tacos with local suds at The Brick or vying for a high score at Up-Down, an arcade bar boasting over 50 games including pinball, Skee-Ball, and giant Jenga plus craft beer, pizza, and a killer rooftop. And don't forget to catch a show at Green Lady Lounge, one of KC's most venerable jazz clubs featuring stiff drinks and free performances seven nights a week. -- MH
Decatur
Atlanta, Georgia
Drinking in Atlanta is always a moving target, especially when walking becomes a challenge between your favorite neighborhood bars. And yeah, we know Decatur is technically an incorporated "city," but unlike Marietta, Alpharetta, and Jonesboro, it's a city with a MARTA train stop, which basically means it's Atlanta, or at least a conjoined baby that can't live without us. And when it comes to being a drinker-welcoming area of ATL, Decatur gets the gold. Why? The simplest answer goes back to walking. Nowhere else in ATL can you step out of a MARTA train station and be instantly surrounded by such a lush landscape of liquid pleasure. Want absinthe? Hit Kimball House, where Miles Macquarrie maintains a Nas-level flow of the green fairy. Do you seek tiki? Get a mai tai or a Chartreuse Swizzle at The S.O.S Tiki Bar, run by the same team behind Victory Sandwich Bar and Little Trouble. Beer? You could certainly do worse than Brick Store Pub, and by saying that, I mean it's literally ranked as one of the best beer bars in the world, so literally every other place is literally worse with beer. You could also visit Leon's Full Service to get properly gassed on whatever you sip, be it beer, wine, or mixed bevs. There are also super-fancified cocktails at The Pinewood Tippling Room, or you could always pay homage to "Old (pre-gentrified) Decatur" with beers from Steinbeck's, Japanese whiskey at Thinking Man Tavern, or billiards and housemade brews at Twain's. And if all else fails, there's always a brew you've never tasted on tap at Taco Mac. Yes, when it comes to drinking, Decatur is where it's still greatur. -- Mike Jordan
Downtown
Bend, Oregon
Portland's home to countless boozy neighborhoods, but the state's fastest growing city has established itself as a beast all its own, a Mecca for outdoor enthusiasts and one of the best damn beer cities in the entire US. Downtown Bend has maintained its Rockwellian mountain-town charm while transforming into a dream destination for drinkers, who flock to the ultra-chill neighborhood to wander in and out of its stellar breweries and bars. Legendary Deschutes calls Bend home, and its Downtown public house is like a boozy city hall for locals and visitors alike. Bend Brewing holds court Downtown as well, while locals-favorites like Old Jon's Alehouse and JC's offer up pints from Bend favorites like Boneyard, Crux, and Cascade Lakes. Sidelines brings sports bar cred and Velvet Lounge is the de facto nightclub, insofar as Bend has a nightclub, while craft martinis flow at Astro Lounge. Wall St. Bar's patio has one of the best mountain view/beer pairings in the region, while the Drake is the go-to upscale comfort food/beer spot. Best of all, each of these places is within spitting distance of one another, making Downtown perfect for a little après-ski revelry, though, frankly, Bend is in and of itself a destination for anyone who loves beer and hates having to take a Lyft to experience all a great city has to offer. -- AK
Downtown/NuLu
Louisville, Kentucky
Here's the thing about Louisville: just about every block on the map boasts a better whiskey bar than most cities could ever muster. So what makes this little downtown stretch stand out? For starters, there's beer. So much beer. You've got Against the Grain Brewery & Smokehouse, a BBQ-focused brewpub with national acclaim and some damn fine suds leading the charge, followed closely by the easygoing Akasha Brewing Co. and barrel-centric Goodwood Brewing, while quality road sodas (or a pint to stay) can be procured at the inimitable Louisville Beer Store. If you're in the market for cocktails, hit up the ever-Instagrammable Galaxie for a top-shelf margarita, rub elbows with celebrity chef Edward Lee over house originals at his highly regarded MilkWood, sneak off for a covert pour at the rustic, speakeasy-style Taj Louisville, or enjoy your Julep with a splash of modern art at Proof Bar inside the stunning 21c Museum Hotel. Swing by Garage Bar to fuel up with a craft beer, a shot, and a delicious hand-tossed slice before taking a deep dive into the bourbon abyss at whiskey temples like Galaxie bar's more sophisticated older brother, RYE, the Evan Williams Bourbon Experience, Angel's Envy's Downtown distillery, and the late night-heavy metal mecca Haymarket Whiskey Bar. -- MH
Himmarshee Village
Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Fort Liquordale has grown up since its spring break heyday. It's now home to the best drinking neighborhood in South Florida. Yes, that includes Miami. Where neighborhoods in Miami teem with "locals" spots that offer $8 beers and $19 cocktails, Himmarshee Village hits all the right notes without breaking the bank. There are, of course, the cheap beer and live music meccas at Dicey Riley's and Original Fat Cats, where local bands play '80s covers to big crowds doing cheap shots. But dig deeper and you'll find spots like Apothecary 330, a cozy speakeasy hidden behind a pizza place with over 250 craft spirits and 20 beer taps. Further down that street, there's Himmarshee Public House, which slings gourmet bar food by day and morphs into a dance club/meat market by night. Bull Market's drink prices fluctuate based on supply and demand, complete with a secret upstairs whiskey bar. Down the side streets off the main drag, you'll find Stache, a two-story craft cocktail den that features live burlesque shows and doubles as a coffee house during daylight. And America's Backyard, the lone relic from the Liquordale days, where all-you-can-drink specials are common and the main bar is an excavated hotel swimming pool. It's all best hit on Sunday afternoons, when the unlimited-mimosa-and-bloody brunches from TacoCraft, Rok:Brgr, and the aforementioned Public House spill out into the street, creating South Florida's greatest outdoor street party. -- MM
Jackson Ward
Richmond, Virginia
Richmond is one of the country's most promising up-and-coming booze towns, and historic Jackson Ward is currently giving neighboring districts like the Fan and Church Hill a run for their beer money. Metalheads and those that love them feel right at home at GWARbar, inspired by RVA's own guitar shredding interplanetary barbarians and famous for its cold beer, fake blood-splattered walls, and Cheez-Wiz-smothered nachos. Down the way, spruced up cheffy fare accompanies a massive drinks list at Saison and some of the region's best tipples are stirred up at the award-winning Rogue Gentlemen, a cocktail den serving impeccably designed and dealer's choice-style creations. Whiskey fans should make a beeline to Comfort, a Southern food go-to with a bourbon list to rival anything in Kentucky. Or slip inside the Speakeasy Grill, a historic mansion next door to the gorgeous art deco Hippodrome Theater for cocktails spiked with moonshine from nearby distillery Belle Isle Moonshine. Then keep the strong stuff flowing with a late night visit to Rapp Session Oyster Bar, an offshoot of local seafood legend Rappahannock Restaurant featuring refreshing mixed drinks, beer, wine, and yes, oyster shooters. And be sure to drop by Jackson's Beer Garden & Smokehouse for a heaping plate of smoked meat and a crisp local draft off one of their 18 taps. -- MH
Logan Square
Chicago, Illinois
Logan may have entered the "here come the high rises" stage of gentrification, but there's still enough residual character, charm, and truly fantastic bars that it remains by far Chicago's best hood for imbibing. Cocktail nerds can geek out at gin-centric Scofflaw, Paul McGee's standout tiki den Lost Lake, and the refined and reliable Billy Sunday. Of course, then said nerds would be ignoring neighborhood OG The Whistler, the open-air tropical vibes of Estereo, and the mezcal selection at Todos Santos. Best Intentions and Parson's both boast outstanding patios with a signature frozen drink (the Wondermint and the Negroni Slushie, respectively). Maplewood and Hopewell have given neighborhood brewing stalwart Revolution some hoppy company, and The Owl has a better beer selection than any bar open until 4am ought to. And while the neighborhood's lineup of dive bars took a hit when the Two-Way closed, Go Tavern, Whirlaway Lounge, and The Bob Inn are still going strong. Somehow we've mentioned like 15 bars and have yet to cover the incredible opportunity to pair some sophisticated '70s drinks and a night of hitting the dancefloor with pre-bottled cocktails at sibling bars Heavy Feather and Slippery Slope. And somehow that still neglects a bunch of must-hit spots. Best advice? Drink here often. -- ML
Los Feliz
Los Angeles, California
In a city that sprawls to infinity, Los Angeles can feel very disjointed -- that is, until Elon Musk finally builds that people mover, underground tunnels, or the teleporter machines he's promised. That's why a tight-knit drinking community like Los Feliz is such a welcome commodity. It earns the mantle of LA's top drinking hood for its spectrum of high-end to low-end bars, spots that aren't habitually line-out-the-door full and even, dare we say, walkable. Start at Covell, the de facto best overall bar in the hood with a collection of worldly small-production wines and esoteric varieties, set in cordial environs atypical of snooty wine bars. Big Bar, the tiny adjunct bar attached to Alcove's giant patio, is a mainstay on many "Best Cocktail" lists where it's not uncommon to catch other bartenders doing "drinking research" to draw inspiration. Moving from hotspots to the traditional tier of Los Feliz drinking spots, it is mandatory that you order a rummed up Uga Booga at Tiki Ti, assuming that the Polynesian paradise isn't randomly closed and you have the moxy to commandeer one of the 10 seats available. Continue on a parade route of dive bars with stops at Good Luck Bar, Ye Rustic Inn, and The Drawing Room. Then call a cab before you combust. -- Sean Cooley
Lower East Side
New York, New York
Most New Yorkers figure they have a microchip in their necks that automatically prohibits them from entering the Lower East Side when they turn 27, Logan's Run style. In reality, the hood -- formerly dangerous, now a glorified playground for drinkers -- probably has the most fun collection of watering holes in the entire city, no matter what your idea of "fun" is. For a high-energy dance party that does not involve dudes with shiny shirts, Home Sweet Home is the best place for judgment-free shimmying around a bunch of taxidermy... outside of your parent's basement. If you want bespoke cocktails that won't make you feel like a D-bag, the clandestine Attaboy or Bonnie Vee will do nicely (and the latter has a lovely garden area). If cheap beer and pool tables are more your speed, the divey Welcome to the Johnsons will put you in the mood for half-priced PBR's and bathroom graffiti. And if you want a dive that's a little more high-concept, the artsy Max Fish will make you feel bougie without busting your budget. And of course, no drinking tour around the LES would be complete without a requisite stop at the (increasingly popular!) 169 Bar, where the fried oysters and super cheap shot-beer combo come with some of the best people watching in the city, and a stripper pole that you technically aren't supposed to use, but you probably should. -- Wil Fulton
RiNo
Denver, Colorado
The Mile High City is known as a beer town, and rightfully so -- it's got more than 140 breweries and counting. RiNo hosts to some of the finest brewhouses in the entire state: sour beer heaven at Crooked Stave, experimental pints at Great Divide's barrel bar, big beers at Epic, and German suds at Bierstadt Lagerhaus, where you'll often find many Colorado brewers drinking after their shifts end. Some local breweries like Our Mutual Friend and Ratio Beerworks don't can or bottle, making a visit to the neighborhood essential for a taste of their wares. But lest you think RiNo is only for beer, you can also get your canned rosé fix at the spacious urban winery Infinite Monkey Theorem, Denver-made vodka and gin at the newly opened The Block Distilling Co., and more boozy apple juice than you can handle at Stem and C Squared Ciders. For top-notch cocktails served in unique settings, it's tough to beat RiNo Yacht Club -- smack dab in the middle of a bustling food hall -- and Finn's Manor, a cozy bar with 150+ whiskeys tucked into a food truck pod with splendid eats. -- Lee Breslouer
Short North
Columbus, Ohio
Every Buckeye knows that the Short North has been on the up and up for some years now, and it's high time it got its due props. You'll find a pretty even split between sports bars, craft beer joints, and cocktail spots here. Standouts include Standard Hall, where 32-ounce mimosas sustain fans through epic NCAA battles, and the dimly lit classic cocktail go-to Two Truths, which frequently hosts live music, DJ nights, and burlesque shows to keep things interesting. There's weird stuff, too, like Oddfellows Liquor Bar, where the decor is almost as bizarre as the ultra-creative cocktails, and Julep, a lively, sprawling tavern offering C-Bus's very first "pour-your-own" beer wall alongside cocktails, bar food, and a ton of flat screens. It's all fun and board games at Kingmaker's, while House Beer, a fully stocked bottle shop with room to taste, is a craft nut's dream come true. But it's not all thirsty Thursdays, suspendered hipsters, and Saturday (afternoon) lights. Wine on High charms the sophisticated lot with over 300 labels and Mouton keeps it chic with artisanal cocktails and charcuterie. Adventurous drinkers can sample honey-based brews from the breezy, one-of-a-kind Brothers Drake Meadery & Bar or class it up at the brand spankin' new Service Bar, a stately cocktail bar, gastropub, and bottleshop from Middle West Spirits that makes the average distillery tasting room look like rinky-dink dive. -- MH
South Side
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
The words "South Side" will inherently elicit one of two reactions from any given Yinzer: shrieks of youthful, woo-girl excitement or concerns about errant frat boy vomit ruining their shoes. The South Side of Pittsburgh, mainly E Carson Street, has been a go-to destination for the youths of Pittsburgh to throw down for more than two decades. Think bachelorette parties, college kids, street brawls... and yes, more vomit, Granted, this style of "drinking" might not be everyone's red Solo cup of tea, but there is no place in Pennsylvania -- or possibly even America, outside of Bourbon Street -- where booze is a more integral part of the neighborhood culture. And if you can sift through the stumbling masses, there are some truly great bars awash in the seas of pubs and clubs. The hipsterific -- and shockingly chill -- Acacia features some of the city's finest cocktails, as does the Butcher and Rye. For classic dives, there are mainstays like Mario's and the Library. And if you want to see some live music (that doesn't suck), the Smiling Moose and Excuses are requisite stops for dulcet tones alongside your I.C. Lights. And for something completely different, try the aptly named Tiki Lounge, which does, in fact, smell like chlorine... due to its many indoor waterfalls. But when you are in the South Side, that's the least worrying odor a bar can have. It's almost soothing, really. -- WF
