Delicious Plant-Based Coffee Creamers to Add to Your Morning Cup

Some people give up coffee in the new year, trying to cut back on their reliance on caffeine. I am not one of those people. I am, however, trying to include more plant-based foods and drinks in my daily consumption—and coffee creamers are an easy way to start.

Although I’m not a vegetarian or vegan by any means, these creamers—made from almond, oat, and coconut milk—are delicious alternatives to dairy versions. They also happen to be one of the fastest growing segments of the industry, so we thought you could use some help narrowing down your choices. Here are the ones you should try, whether you’re adapting to a plant-based diet or not.

Some people want coconut milk not to taste like coconut, which isn’t really plausible. If you are one of these people, don’t pick up this version from Trader Joe’s. It’s pretty coconutty, but I like that—it makes me feel like my coffee is transporting me to a tropical escape. The almond milk tames the sweetness, but overall this is a pleasantly nutty addition to your morning brew.

I had to include an option for all the caramel fanatics out there, of which I know there are many. Although this is an almond milk-based creamer, which can often be watery, Silk lives up to its name and is delectably smooth. It’s full of flavor, with the deep honeyed sweetness of caramel, but isn’t teeth-numbing. If you want to add caramel to your coffee but aren’t looking to buy syrups or make your own, this will work just as well.

Califia Farms’ regular almond milk is already so dreamy, so it wasn’t a surprise the creamer is just as good. This vanilla flavor is very floral and delicate, but sweetened enough that you won’t need to add any sugar to your coffee (if you like it sweet and creamy like me).

The Laird Superfood creamer requires a hefty shake before pouring it out, but it’s worth it to ensure this surprisingly satisfying creamer spills out cohesively. They do offer, however, a powdered version as well—so if you want something that lasts longer or need a creamer for outdoor adventures that don’t require refrigeration, Laird is a great choice.

Nut Pod has a bit of a cult following and I understand why. The creamer is incredibly smooth and there’s a ton of fun flavors to choose from, in both sweetened and unsweetened varieties. Sweet Crème is my preferred one—subtly sweet and aromatic like vanilla, without being too cloying. If that’s not your thing, there’s also Cookie Butter, Cinnamon Swirl, and a bunch of other enticing options.

Sown’s oat-based creamer is full bodied, as every great coffee creamer should be, without being slimy in the way some oat milk is. The vanilla one is definitely on the sweeter side of creamers, so if you’re one of those people who prefer their coffee to be milky and sweet over bitter and dark, this would be a perfect choice.

If we’re getting super technical, this isn’t actually a coffee creamer. But it is an ultra creamy version of the oat milk you know and love, perfect for steaming and frothing into delicate latte art. If that’s too much effort, it works well to just splash it into your coffee. If you’re looking for something that isn’t overly sweet, this is it.