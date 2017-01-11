The Pumpkin Beers You Must Drink Right Now

5.5%

Arvada, CO

When I picked this up at the liquor store, the beer section guy warned me, "It's sweet." Two things. One: this is a toasted marshmallow pumpkin porter, so it better be at least a little sweet. Two: it's actually not overly sweet! I've had more than a few sickly sweet beers in my lifetime, and this is not one of them. Instead, you get a bit of marshmallow on the nose, and a heady mix of marshmallow, chocolate porter, and pumpkin in the finish. The illustration on the can is of marshmallows toasting atop an open fire of jack-o'-lanterns, and that is not false advertising.

6%

Seattle, WA

This has such an intoxicatingly delicious nose to it that it almost can't possibly taste as good as it smells. If you blindfolded a friend and asked them to describe what they were smelling here (we have weird relationships with our friends!), they'd probably say, "a cup of iced coffee." And sure enough, Elysian uses beans from Portland's famed Stumptown. When you finally drink it down, you'll almost get more coffee flavors than pumpkin -- it's got a bit of that Pumpkin Spice Latte magic within it. It's a solid choice if you're looking for something a little off-center from a standard pumpkin beer.