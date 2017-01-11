The Best Rosé for Under $15

Rosé… have you heard of it?? Of course you have! For the last few years, it seems like the sunny sipper has invaded our bars, our hearts, and our dreams, leaving countless summer-worshipers powerless against its gravitational pull (not that we’re fighting). And contrary to my usual stance on the subject, I must concede that at the end of the day, there are few better pairings than summer and rosé.

Personal concessions notwithstanding, I do stand by the fact that many bottles can leave more than a bit to be desired. There are, however, great rosés out there, with plenty falling in the center of that ever-important Venn diagram of "good" and "cheap." With some savvy shopping this summer, there will be no shortage of pink wine in your fridge, or money in your pockets. To wit: