The World's Best Rum Comes From These Countries

For many drinkers, rum can be an afterthought: a little boost to turn a glass of juice into a nice mai tai and help you justify sitting in a thatched bar listening to Jimmy Buffett. The truth is, though, that rum can be as satisfying on its own as a glass of whiskey. You just have to choose wisely.

Like all liquors, rum is a spirit distilled from sugar. Like most modern liquors, rum has a handful of characteristics that make it rum. But within those parameters, there are variations ranging from light to dark to amber to spiced. Point is, rum’s complicated.

Almost every developed nation in the world (and many developing nations) have at least one rum label churning out bottles of the not-necessarily-good stuff. But if you’re the sort who drinks rum even when it’s not Talk Like a Pirate Day, you need to be more discerning. That’s why we consulted Blair Reynolds -- owner of legendary Portland Tiki bar Hale Pele -- and writer/brewer Christopher Jennings to figure out the best ports of call when it comes to the world's best rum.