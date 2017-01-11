The Best Summer IPAs

The best thing about summer is that it's the only season that gives you a built-in excuse to drink multiple beers while swinging in a hammock, unless you live in Hawaii, in which case, well, good job. And when selecting your next crushable beer, the best choice for the summer of 2016 is a session IPA in a can. It's portable (in case you'd like to drink upon a hammock elsewhere), it's lower in booze than its usually stronger big brother, and it's perfect for the beach or a BBQ.

But most importantly, the best versions of this style give you all of that IPA flavor you crave while allowing you to keep the party going longer. What are the best versions? So glad you asked!