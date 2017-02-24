Brewers Name Their Favorite Shower Beers

Sometimes you just need a beer -- work is hard and the news is depressing. And sometimes you also need a shower -- you smell like a trash compactor when it's 105 degrees outside. But never again do you have to choose between a shower and a beer, because you can drink a cold beer while taking a hot shower! The only question is this: Which brew do you bathe with?

We asked a slew of brewmasters and beer-industry people from around the country about their favorite shower beers. You'll find everything from crisp Pilsners to citrusy IPAs. And whether you shower at morning or at night (or both, if you're a real germaphobe), you'll find these refreshing beers perfectly sippable from the time you step in to the time you towel off.