Price: $30-35

What happens when a couple of well-respected Chicago bartenders band together to open their own tiny distillery? Letherbee happens, along with its brilliantly dry Original Label gin and inventively unpredictable seasonal gin varieties. The crystal clear, medium-bodied Original Label dry gin drinks crisp and bright, with soft, aromatic flowers giving way to a lemony, peppercorn-dry finish. This makes it an ideal base for fancy mixologists and casual cocktail drinkers alike.

For something completely different, see Letherbee’s seasonal gin series. The micro-distillery has cooked up a new, totally unique gin twice a year for three years now, each reflecting the flavors, scents, and overall vibes of either fall (Autumnal) or spring (Vernal). The latest, a bourbon barrel-aged Autumnal, combines rich, earthy Vermont maple syrup and charred sugar maple wood chunks with cardamom and coriander for a real fireside-worthy experience. Keep your eyes peeled for upcoming varieties to hit the market as these puppies sell out quicker than a Chicago summer.